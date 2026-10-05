RBI may continue liquidity absorption as it begins rate-hiking cycle

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have to continue absorbing liquidity even as it begins its rate-hiking cycle. The immediate challenge is keeping the weighted average call rate (WACR) aligned with the repo rate amid elevated surplus liquidity, market participants said.

Core liquidity surplus is still around ₹10 trillion, a large part of it in the form of government cash surplus, and could continue to keep overnight rates below the repo rate.

The three-day review of the October monetary policy is currently underway, with the outcome due on Wednesday. The rate-setting panel is widely expected to raise the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. After cutting the repo rate by 125 basis points in 2025, the RBI maintained the status quo in the last four meetings.

The WACR, the operating target of monetary policy, closed at 5.09 per cent on Monday, against 4.94 per cent in the previous session. Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹5.15 trillion on Sunday, latest RBI data showed.

“Although durable liquidity has been withdrawn through OMO sales and FX operations, core liquidity surplus remains high at ₹10 trillion, a large part of which is in the form of government cash surplus,” said a report by IDFC First Bank.