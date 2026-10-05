RBI may continue liquidity absorption as it begins rate-hiking cycle

The WACR, the operating target of monetary policy, closed at 5.09 per cent on Monday, against 4.94 per cent in the previous session. Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹5.15 trillion on Sunday, latest RBI data showed.
“Although durable liquidity has been withdrawn through OMO sales and FX operations, core liquidity surplus remains high at ₹10 trillion, a large part of which is in the form of government cash surplus,” said a report by IDFC First Bank.
Strong currency outflows and a likely negative balance of payments in the second half of FY27 are expected to drain much of the surplus. The combination of higher currency leakage, pressure on the external balance and elevated government cash balances is expected to bring the system liquidity surplus down to around 0.4 per cent of net demand and time liabilities by March 2027, market participants said.