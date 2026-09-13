RBI proposes temporary debit holds on suspected money mule accounts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for banks to place temporary debit holds on amounts or accounts suspected to be linked to money-mule activity and cyber-enabled financial fraud.

The draft directions have been issued following the Supreme Court’s August 4 order directing the central bank to prescribe an SOP for temporary debit holds in such cases.

Under the proposed SOP, banks will have to immediately place a temporary debit hold on a transaction identified as a suspected money mule transaction. If the entire account is identified as a suspected money mule account, the hold can be placed on the account.

Customers will get 20 days to submit an explanation or justification regarding the genuineness of the transaction or account.

Banks will have to immediately inform customers about the hold, the reasons for it, the process for its removal and the contact details of the concerned officer.

A suspected money mule transaction has been defined as a transaction of ₹1,000 or more flagged by banks’ transaction-monitoring systems, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based tools. The indicators include transactions that are unusual or disproportionate to the customer’s declared profile or are linked to an account already reported as a money mule or fraudulent.

The bank will have to take a decision within 10 days of receiving the customer’s explanation. If no explanation is received, it will have 30 days from the date of the temporary debit hold to take a decision.

If the bank is satisfied with the explanation, it will have to remove the hold immediately.

If the bank is not satisfied, it will continue the hold and report the matter to the jurisdictional police authority. It would be done through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal’s Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (NCRP-CFCFRMS).