Revolving credit ban could affect more lenders, NBFCs caution RBI

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent proposal to ban revolving credit offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) would impact a larger section of players and products, as compared to what was estimated earlier, the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) told the regulator on Thursday. FIDC is a self-regulatory organisation for shadow banks.

The FIDC and representatives of NBFCs met RBI Deputy Governor S C Murmu and shared their feedback. The Council urged the regulator to rethink the decision on such a blanket ban, sources told Business Standard.

“Initially, the impact was seen to be limited to three or four NBFCs. But the feedback has shown that a much larger section of the industry could be impacted. The RBI may, therefore, look at a partial restriction rather than a blanket ban,” an NBFC chief executive said.

A key concern for lenders is the treatment of products that allow limited redraw or replenishment within an existing sanctioned facility. NBFCs have argued that such facilities do not necessarily constitute the kind of revolving lending that the RBI seeks to restrict.

“The RBI is still receiving a lot of views. The purpose of putting out a draft is to take the public view, absorb the feedback, and then convert it into regulation,” another NBFC chief executive said.

Around 30-40 lenders have submitted their responses to FIDC. All suggestions discussed by the industry will be consolidated and sent to the RBI through the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), sources said.

The RBI's proposal is aimed at ensuring repayment discipline and addressing concerns around borrower creditworthiness and loan evergreening. NBFCs, however, have said a broad definition could capture legitimate lending products.

Supply chain finance is another area where NBFCs have sought an exemption or specific clarification. Lenders said such financing is closely monitored through goods and services tax (GST) data, and that loans are disbursed directly to suppliers rather than borrowers.

“The issue is that there is something in between a conventional term loan and what the RBI may be defining as revolving credit. There are products that technically may not fit neatly into the definition, and that is where the industry has sought greater clarity,” an industry executive said.

“The industry is not opposed to the objective of preventing evergreening or ensuring borrower credibility. The concern is over a blanket definition that could capture products which are not being used for that purpose,” an another NBFC chief executive said.

The final guidelines on revolving credit could take another two months as the RBI assesses the feedback before deciding on the scope of restrictions.

Separately, NBFCs have sought clarity on whether recovery calls can be made through the 1600-number series mandated for service and transactional calls by regulated financial entities.