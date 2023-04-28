Home / Finance / News / Rupee continues to make gains against dollar for 2nd consecutive month

Rupee continues to make gains against dollar for 2nd consecutive month

Rupee, after depreciating 11 per cent in 2022, has seen its fortune swinging in 2023 as it has gained 1.1 per cent against the dollar

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Rupee continues to make gains against dollar for 2nd consecutive month

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee continued to make gains against the dollar for the second consecutive month as it appreciated by 0.42 per cent in April, after gaining 0.6 per cent in March.
It is also one of the best-performing currencies in April, as it fared better than many developed and emerging market currencies. The Indonesian Rupiah and Brazilian Real are some of the currencies that have performed better than the Indian currency against the dollar.

Rupee, after depreciating 11 per cent in 2022, has seen its fortune swinging in 2023 as it has gained 1.1 per cent against the dollar.  


Also Read

Rupee registers biggest weekly gain against US dollar in two months

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

What pictures can be used on currency notes

After breaching 81 vs USD, rupee weakens as importers purchase greenback

Rupee logs best single-day gain since September 30 on strong FPI flows

A snapshot of term insurance offered by various firms

Godrej Consumer to Axis Finance: Companies announce raising more funds

Axis Bank has adequate capital to absorb quarterly loss, says S&P report

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

Centre likely to seek different taxation policy for games of skill, chance

Topics :RupeeRupee vs dollar

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story