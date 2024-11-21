Rupee hits new low of 84.50/$ amid equity sell-off, geopolitical tension

The rupee depreciated to a new low of 84.50 per dollar as foreign portfolio investors sold domestic equities amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.

Uncertainty around the US Federal Reserve’s future rate trajectory further weighed on the local currency, said dealers.

The previous low of 84.42 per dollar was hit last Thursday. While the domestic currency has depreciated 0.5 per cent against the dollar in November, it has fared better than most other Asian currencies.

Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales to prevent further depreciation.

“The RBI was between Rs 84.45 per dollar and Rs 84.46 per dollar, then suddenly it spiked to Rs 84.49 per dollar. The chances of appreciation of the rupee are very low in the current environment. By the end of the month, we should see Rs 84.60 per dollar to Rs 84.65 per dollar levels,” said V R C Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank. “By March-end, it might depreciate beyond Rs 85 per dollar. However, the RBI will ensure there is no sharp depreciation,” he added.

Market participants noted that if the Indian unit depreciates beyond Rs 84.50 per dollar, the next resistance level is seen at Rs 85 per dollar.

“The next significant level to watch is Rs 85 per dollar. We'll need to focus on that because foreign outflows continue to play a key role, creating a lot of pressure,” said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank. “The RBI has been defending the rupee, but the selling pressure is much bigger. Hence, they will allow gradual depreciation while keeping extreme volatility in check,” he added.

The rupee has hit fresh lows during most trading sessions in November.

The dollar index edged up to 106.7 on Wednesday after declining marginally over the past three days as investors sought clarity on US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed policies and assessed an uncertain outlook for the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rates.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, 55 per cent of investors expect the US rate-setting panel to cut rates in December.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil rose to $73.83 amid concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis but struggled to gain further momentum due to a weak demand outlook, particularly from China.

Geopolitical tensions escalated on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an updated nuclear doctrine. Putin stated that Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if it was subject to a conventional missile assault supported by a nuclear power.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.29 per cent, while in the current calendar year, it has depreciated by 1.53 per cent.