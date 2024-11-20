Pvt consumption is back; early signs of spillover from high food rates: RBI

Amid concerns over slowing domestic demand, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) State of the Economy report expressed confidence in sustaining growth momentum, supported by a revival in private consumption and promising rabi crop prospects. However, the report cautioned about early signs of second-order effects or spillovers from high primary food prices and an uptick in core inflation, which could hurt the real economy if left unchecked.

The October inflation figure, at 6.21 per cent, breached the central bank’s tolerance zone and was termed a "sticker shock" in the report. It reinforced the RBI’s warnings against complacency due to sub-target inflation outcomes in July and August.

“What is worrying is that apart from the sharp surge in the momentum of food prices, core inflation has edged up. There are early signs of second-order effects or spillovers of high primary food prices. Following the surge in prices of edible oils, inflation in processed food prices is starting to rise,” stated the report, authored by RBI staff, including deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra.

The views expressed in the report are those of the authors and do not represent the official views of the RBI, it was clarified.

The report emphasised the need to monitor the hardening of input costs across goods and services and their impact on selling prices.

“Inflation is already biting into urban consumption demand and corporates’ earnings and capex. If allowed to run unchecked, it can undermine the prospects of the real economy, especially in industry and exports,” it cautioned.

Growth revival led by private consumption

The report observed that the slack seen in the July–September period is now behind, with private consumption once again driving domestic demand, albeit with mixed outcomes.

Festival spending has boosted real activity in the third quarter, and rural India is emerging as a goldmine for e-commerce companies during the festival season. “This is expected to gain further momentum with the sharp increase in kharif output and optimism around rabi production, supporting a record foodgrain target for 2024–25,” the report noted.

Exports gain global market share

The outlook for India’s exports is brightening, with the country gaining share in the global trade of key manufacturing items. India holds 13 per cent of the global market share in petroleum products, making it a leading exporter. Additionally, it is the largest exporter of precious and semi-precious stones, the third-largest in insecticides, the eighth-largest in rubber pneumatic tyres, and ninth in semiconductors.

Banking sector observations

The report highlighted stress in the retail loan segment for private sector banks, especially in small-ticket advances, credit cards, and personal loans. “Several private banks are experiencing stress in small-ticket advances, credit cards, and personal loans, with a rise in over-leveraged clients and provisioning,” it stated.

On the positive side, credit to industry—small, medium, and large—has grown strongly, reflecting underlying buoyancy in the Indian industry. “Overall, a better balance is emerging between deposit and credit growth, with the incremental credit-deposit ratio falling to more normal levels from stratospheric heights earlier,” the report added.