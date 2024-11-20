Axis Bank, Bank of India eyeing to raise funds through AT-I bonds

Two major lenders – Axis Bank and Bank of India – are planning to tap the domestic debt capital market to raise funds through additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds to strengthen their capital base. While Axis Bank aims to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through AT-I bonds, state-owned Bank of India is targeting up to Rs 2,500 crore via the same instruments.

Domestic rating agency Crisil has assigned an ‘AA+’ rating to the private sector lender’s proposed AT-I bond issuance, while India Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating to Bank of India’s proposed issuance.

AT-I bonds are perpetual in nature and include provisions that may affect interest payments if specific capital and earnings thresholds, or triggers, are breached. In extreme cases, these bonds can be converted into equity, highlighting the higher risk associated with them.

According to a Bank of India official, the bank aims to maintain an adequate capital base for events like the exercise of the call option and the rollout of the expected credit loss (ECL) regime for stress asset provisions. The call option for its AT-I bonds issued in 2021 is due in FY26. The state-owned bank is expected to issue the proposed AT-I bonds in December 2024. Since FY21, Bank of India has been consistently reporting profitability, which, along with timely capital raising, has led to an improvement in its common equity tier-I to 13.52 per cent at the end of the second quarter of FY25, resulting in a total capital adequacy ratio of 16.63 per cent, India Ratings said in a note.

Meanwhile, Crisil noted that Axis Bank’s capital ratios have remained healthy, supported by regular equity capital raised through qualified institutional placements (QIP) and improved accruals. As of September 30, 2024, the private lender reported a tier-I capital adequacy ratio of 14.5 per cent and an overall capital to risk-weighted adequacy ratio (CRAR) of 16.6 per cent. “Given the bank's healthy cash accrual and demonstrated ability to raise capital, it is likely to maintain healthy capitalisation to support the overall credit risk profile and adequately cover for asset-side risks while pursuing credit growth over the medium term,” Crisil said in its note.