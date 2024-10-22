Sebi gives 3-month window to end associations with unregistered entities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday restricted the association of registered entities and their agents with people who provide financial advice without registration or make claims of returns or performance in the securities market.

The norms, popularly called the ‘financial influencer or finfluencer guidelines,’ are a step to curb misleading information and manipulation in the market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sebi had first approved these decisions in its board meeting in June and has now issued a circular on the same.

“The persons regulated by the board (including recognised stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories), and their agents, are advised to terminate their existing contracts, if any, with persons engaged in the activities mentioned in the clauses of this circular within three months from the date of issuance of this circular,” said Sebi.