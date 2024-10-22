Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual fund units to fall under PIT regulations from November 1

Mutual fund units to fall under PIT regulations from November 1

The market regulator had issued the notification on the inclusion of MF units under PIT in November 2022, but it is being made effective now after consultation with industry bodies and members

Mutual Funda
(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said that the units of mutual funds (MFs) will fall under the purview of the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations from November 1, 2024, onwards.

The market regulator had issued the notification on the inclusion of MF units under PIT in November 2022, but it is being made effective now after consultation with industry bodies and members.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sebi said that asset management companies (AMCs) will have to disclose the holdings of designated persons of AMCs, trustees, and their immediate relatives on a quarterly basis.

The market watchdog has also mandated the reporting of all transactions above Rs 15 lakh in a quarter in the units of their own MFs by a designated person to the compliance officer within two business days.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi gives 3-month window to end associations with unregistered entities

Sebi notice to Adani Energy for alleged mis-categorisation of shareholding

F&O cannot be a national pastime: Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia

F&O trading can't be a pastime, investors need to be serious: Sebi member

Edelweiss Asset's former manager settles MF rule violation case with Sebi

Topics :SEBIMutual Fundstock market trading

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story