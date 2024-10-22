Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI adds 13 more entities in 'alert list' of unauthorised forex trading

The Alert List contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday updated the 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms by adding 13 more entities, including TDFX and Inefex, taking the total to 88.

The Alert List contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.

Some entities in the list are Ranger Capital, TDFX, Inefex, YorkerFX, Growline, Think Markets, Smart Prop Trader, FundedNext, Weltrade, FreshForex, FX Road, DBG Markets, and Plusonetrade.

RBI said the Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.

This list is not exhaustive, it added.

Further, an entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI, the central bank said.

The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs.


Topics :RBIForex Foreign Exchange Management Act

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

