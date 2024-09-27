SFBs should be vigilant towards emerging risks: RBI Deputy Governor

The Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Swaminathan J on Friday instructed the directors of small finance banks (SFBs) to be vigilant and proactive in identifying emerging risks in the sector.

Speaking at a conference for directors on the boards of SFBs, Swaminathan highlighted the role of governance in guiding SFBs towards sustainable growth with stability. He also emphasised the importance of sustainable business models.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for strengthening cybersecurity to protect the entities against digital threats and urged for a stronger focus on financial inclusion, customer service, and grievance redressal to ensure a broader reach of banking services.