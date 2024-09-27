Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / NPCI inks deal to develop digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago

NPCI inks deal to develop digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago

Earlier in the year, NIPL had agreed to develop digital payments systems for Peru and Namibia, using UPI as a blueprint

NPCI
The NPIL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of India's payment systems overseas. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The overseas arm of India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will build a digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago, modelled after India's United Payments Interface (UPI), according to a statement on Friday.
 
The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) said its deal with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago is to build a payments platform for both person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NPCI, a quasi-regulator under the central bank, is a public non-profit organisation that oversees India's retail payment systems, including UPI, the country's most popular mode of digital payments.
 
Earlier in the year, NIPL had agreed to develop digital payments systems for Peru and Namibia, using UPI as a blueprint.
 
The NPIL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of India's payment systems overseas, is also in talks with African and South American countries to help them build payments systems, Reuters reported earlier this week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NPCI eyes Africa, South America for digital payment push via UPI: CEO

NPCI considers easing UPI market share cap amid enforcement challenges

UPI users can now send Rs 5 lakh for some transactions: Check details

Premium

Unified Lending Interface likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity

Cred receives nod from BBPS to operate as a customer operating unit

Topics :NPCIDigital PaymentsNational Payments Corporation of IndiaUPI

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story