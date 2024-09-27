Forex reserves advance for 6th week to hit record high of $692.3 billlion

India's foreign exchange reserves continued to rise for a sixth straight week to a record high of $692.3 billion as of Sept. 20, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $2.84 billion in the reporting week, after having risen by a total of $19.3 billion in the prior five weeks.



Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in the foreign exchange market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.



The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.

