Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves advance for 6th week to hit record high of $692.3 billlion

Forex reserves advance for 6th week to hit record high of $692.3 billlion

The reserves rose by $2.84 billion in the reporting week, after having risen by a total of $19.3 billion in the prior five weeks

dollars
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves continued to rise for a sixth straight week to a record high of $692.3 billion as of Sept. 20, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves rose by $2.84 billion in the reporting week, after having risen by a total of $19.3 billion in the prior five weeks.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in the foreign exchange market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.
 
The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.
 
In the period for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had logged its best week of 2024, aided by a larger-than-usual 50-basis-point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as inflows into local stocks and bonds.
 
The rupee had jumped to a more-than-two-month-high of 83.4850 last week and gained nearly 0.4% week-on-week.

More From This Section

Premium

Staffing power up: HDFC Bank likely to overtake SBI in employee count

NPCI inks deal to develop digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.64 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee to gauge trimmed bets of large Fed cut, US inflation data in focus

In unsecured loans pie, middle-layer NBFCs take the largest slice

Forex reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
 
The domestic currency settled at 83.70 on Friday, and slipped 0.1% week-on-week.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India keeps markets guessing ahead of three key RBI MPC appointments

RBI to keep repo rate at 6.50% in October, cut by 25bps in December: Poll

Fintech loan disbursements decline in volume and value in Q1FY25: Report

'Know your districts well' to deepen financial inclusion: RBI DG to bankers

Buy-and-hold investors, avoid high secondary mkt premiums on SGBs

Topics :RBIForex

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story