Home / Finance / News / Some Indian asset recast firms circumventing rules: RBI deputy Swaminathan

Some Indian asset recast firms circumventing rules: RBI deputy Swaminathan

The RBI has increased supervision of regulated entities to prevent systemic risks and to ensure that regulations are followed

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
In extreme cases, it may call for regulatory or supervisory actions, which, of course, we would like to use only as a last resort | (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Some Indian asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) have been circumventing regulations and have allowed themselves to be used for the evergreening of distressed assets, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India said in a recent speech.

The RBI has increased supervision of regulated entities to prevent systemic risks and to ensure that regulations are followed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Swaminathan J. addressed a conference in Mumbai for directors and CEOs of ARCs, as a part of the central bank's supervisory engagement programme earlier this month but the RBI uploaded the full speech on its website on Wednesday.

"Some ARCs, while enjoying the full benefits of the special position granted to them... have been found to be using innovative ways to structure transactions in a manner to circumvent regulations," Swaminathan said.

"During the course of our onsite examinations, we have come across instances where ARCs have been used or allowed themselves to be used, if I may say so, as a conduit to evergreen distressed assets."

Evergreening is the practice of granting further credit to firms close to defaulting to help them repay existing loans.

ARC boards should give due importance to assurance functions, such as risk management, compliance and internal audit, Swaminathan said, noting that such functions play a critical role in identifying and mitigating risks, ensuring compliance and safeguarding the organisation's reputation.

The deputy governor added the RBI also observed that a few entities found new ways to get around the regulations when a particular practice was called out as a violation or deviation.

"We directed the entities to arrange for remediation, including setting aside capital charge on gains thereon, but only responsible conduct by the supervised entities themselves can bring the required efficiency to the system," Swaminathan said.

"In extreme cases, it may call for regulatory or supervisory actions, which, of course, we would like to use only as a last resort."

 

 

Also Read

RBI's compiled master direction on ARCs to be effective from April 24

RBI flags concerns over functioning of asset reconstruction companies

Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan, Chaudhary Charan Singh

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on ex-PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

Prez confers Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

HDFC Bank to stop SMS alerts for small UPI payments soon; details here

PM Modi's big victory expected to fuel Indian rupee's nascent rally

RBI launches G-sec app, PRAVAAH portal: Here is all you need to know

Rupee depreciates 9 paise to 83.27 against US dollar in early trade

Explain how ICICI engaged recovery agents despite SC bar: HC to chairman

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIARCs

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story