RBI not 'trigger happy', just want to ensure financial stability: Dy Guv

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tough actions against some “outliers” was not meant to hinder business operations but to ensure the stability and integrity of the financial system, deputy governor Swaminathan J has said.

"...stringent actions have been taken only in a handful of cases. That too, the most outlier in each category has been called out for such punitive actions so that it has a demonstrative effect on the rest of the industry," Swaminathan said at an event organised by CNBC-TV18 on August 30. RBI uploaded the speech on its website on Monday.

He was responding to the criticism that the central bank faced in some quarters due to its recent actions on banks and shadow banks. Swaminathan said that RBI’s action was intended to protect depositors and customers.

In the last few years, the regulator imposed business restrictions and barred some firms from on-boarding new customers for violating norms and causing customers inconvenience. Some of the entities include HDFC Bank, Paytm Payment Bank, IIFL Finance, JM Financial, among others.

“I would like to address today is the perception that supervisors are overly eager to impose business restrictions, sometimes being portrayed as trigger-happy,” he said.

“We are sometimes asked by the media who is next? Implying that supervisory actions are routine in nature,” Swaminathan said.

He said there are over 150 banks, over 9,000 non-banking financial companies as well as about 1,500 UCBs and other entities that RBI supervise, and stringent actions have been taken only in a handful of cases.

Swaminathan also said the decision to impose business restrictions is never taken easily, and strong supervisory actions are brought in only after careful onsite examinations, offsite data analysis, and extensive engagement with the regulated entities concerned for remediation, which oftentimes stretching into several months.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the stability and integrity of the financial system and not to hinder business operations,” he said.

Citing the example of fintechs, he said many such platforms operate on a business model that involves extending small-value loans to customers, oftentimes with poor credit profiles and unfortunately, often followed by aggressive recovery tactics, such as invading customers' privacy by accessing their contacts and personal data.

“These practices can seriously damage the reputation of the regulated lenders associated with these platforms,” he said.

He also talked about the recent norms on peer-2-peer lending platforms and said the supervisory findings over the last one year revealed that some of these platforms adopted practices which were violative of both the letter and spirit of the regulations.

“…it is being presented in some quarters as if these ‘new’ regulations will ‘kill’ this industry. On the contrary, the differentiated licensing and light touch regulations that were granted to such entities are intended to help them set up a unique platform and not mimic banks or NBFCs that are more robustly capitalised and stringently regulated,” he said.

Swaminathan also sought to address the narrative that the regulator’s actions may curb innovation or intrude excessively into business operations and that regulators must be more supportive of risk taking.

In this context he said while businesses can be adventurous and inclined to take on greater risks in pursuit of profits and investor returns, the regulators have the responsibility to protect depositors and customer interests and preserve financial stability.