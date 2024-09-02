Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / 97.9% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

97.9% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country till October 7, 2023

2000 note
Rs 2000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said 97.96 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,261 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 trillion at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 7,261 crore at the close of business on August 30, 2024, the RBI said.

"Thus, 97.96 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said in a statement.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country till October 7, 2023.

The facility for the exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes has been available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023.

More From This Section

Gadkari asks state FMs to consider reducing GST on flex-fuel vehicles

Nomura expects RBI to pivot to rate cuts from Oct amid weakening growth

India must avoid sway of fin mkts' expectations over macro outcomes: CEA

Ethanol blending has saved Rs 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri

Eye on FDI, Centre to ask state govts for investment-friendly reforms

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rs 2,000 banknotes were introduced in November 2016, following the demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

97.92% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; Rs 7,409 cr worth still with public

RBI says 97.76% of Rs 2,000 currency notes returned to banking system

97.69% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned to banking system, says RBI

Facility to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes not available on Apr 1: RBI

LIVE news: BJP begins Sadasyata Abhiyan, PM Modi emphasises democratic values

Topics :Rs 2000 noteRs 2000 notesRBIDenomination

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story