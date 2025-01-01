31-year wait? 2,300 applicants died waiting for Australian parent visa

The Australian Home Affairs Department has revealed alarming statistics regarding the lengthy processing times for parent visas, reporting that nearly 2,300 applicants have died while awaiting their visas over the past three years. This data, disclosed during a Senate estimates hearing, highlights the urgent need for reform in Australia’s visa processing system.

According to the department, 2,297 parent visa applicants and 87 other family members, including aged dependent relatives and carers, have passed away while waiting for their visa applications to be processed.

The wait times for parent visas have reached unprecedented levels, with the processing period now stretching to 14 years for a contributory parent visa, which comes with a hefty fee of $48,495.

The general aged parent visa, which costs $5,125, has a wait time of 31 years. These prolonged delays have raised serious concerns among families hoping to reunite with their loved ones in Australia.

What is longer-stay parent visa? The review on migration has highlighted the slow processing times, noting that for many, the chances of successfully migrating are practically nonexistent. The report suggested the introduction of a green-card style lottery system or the removal of permanent residence options for parents, while improving access to temporary migration. In response to the growing demand for parent visas, the Labor government increased the annual cap from 4,500 to 8,500. However, this adjustment has not alleviated the backlog, as the number of applications continues to rise. The total pending applications surged from approximately 140,000 in mid-2023 to over 150,000.

The Australia Longer-Stay Parent Visa allows parents of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens to stay in Australia for an extended period. Unlike other parent visas that might require a lengthy processing time and permanent residency pathways, this visa offers a temporary stay of up to five years without the need for permanent residency. The visa can be renewed, allowing for a cumulative stay of up to 10 years. However, it requires a sponsorship by an eligible child, and the visa holder must meet specific health, character, and financial requirements.

How does the Standard Parent Visa work?

The standard parent visa in Australia, typically known as the Parent (Subclass 103) Visa, allows parents of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens to live in Australia permanently. However, this visa comes with a lengthy processing time, often stretching over several years due to high demand and limited quota availability.