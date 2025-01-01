China extends reduced visa fees for Indians: Rs 2900 until Dec 2025

The Chinese Embassy in India has announced an extension of reduced visa fees for travelers, effective until December 31, 2025. This initiative aims to simplify travel procedures for foreigners visiting China, making it more accessible for Indian nationals and promoting tourism between the two nations.

Under the extended scheme, the fees remain significantly lower than previous rates. The single-entry visa is priced at Rs 2,900, while double-entry visas will cost Rs 4,400. For those seeking longer stays, a six-month multiple-entry visa is available for Rs 5,900, and a 12-month or longer multiple-entry visa will be priced at Rs 8,800. Additionally, group visas and official group visas continue to be offered at Rs 1,800 per applicant.