AI can build your financial plan: What exactly are you paying your CFP for?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become part of financial planning, with tools capable of analysing information, generating projections, supporting risk profiling and helping professionals handle routine tasks. As its capabilities expand, AI is beginning to take on some of the work traditionally done by financial planners.

But financial planning is just analysing numbers or suggesting where to invest. It also involves understanding a client’s goals, family responsibilities, risk tolerance, behaviour and changing circumstances. This raises a bigger question for the profession: as AI becomes capable of doing more of the technical work, where does a human financial planner add value?

The question is particularly relevant as investors use AI tools for financial information and investment decisions. Ramesh Vishwanathan, chief executive officer of FPSB India, the country arm of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, tells Amit Kumar in an interview that AI is more likely to transform and augment the role of certified financial planner (CFP) professionals than replace them. Edited excerpts:

Which parts of financial planning can AI safely automate today, and which require human judgement? AI can be a powerful tool in financial planning, particularly when it comes to processing information, analysing data and improving efficiency. It can assist financial planners in collecting and organising client information, analysing financial data, generating projections, supporting risk profiling and improving client communication. FPSB's “Impact of AI on Financial Planning Global Research 2025” found that among planners using AI, common applications include client communication, cited by 41 per cent, client data collection by 33 per cent and client risk profiling by 30 per cent. However, financial planning is about much more than analysing numbers. It is about understanding the person behind those numbers.

For instance, based purely on an individual's income, expenses and financial goals, an AI-enabled tool may indicate that the person has the capacity to invest a certain amount every month. A CFP professional, however, can bring additional context and professional judgement. Through a deeper understanding of the client's circumstances, the professional may learn that the individual is considering a career change, supporting ageing parents, planning for a child's education or is uncomfortable with the level of risk involved in a particular investment strategy. These personal circumstances, priorities and emotions can significantly influence what may be appropriate. This is where the human element becomes particularly important.

At FPSB India, we see AI as an important enabler for the financial planning profession. It can help professionals become more efficient, informed and responsive. At the same time, the role of the CFP professional remains critical in bringing together technical expertise, professional judgement, ethical responsibility and a deeper understanding of the client's circumstances to deliver truly personalised advice. What is the biggest limitation of an AI-generated financial plan that an investor may not realise? One of the most important limitations is that the quality and relevance of an AI-generated financial plan depend significantly on the information provided to the system, the questions asked and the assumptions on which the analysis is based.

A comprehensive financial plan is much more than a mathematical exercise. Two individuals may have similar incomes, assets and investment horizons, yet require very different financial strategies because their goals, responsibilities, risk tolerance, life circumstances and financial behaviour may differ significantly. For example, an AI-enabled tool may suggest a higher allocation to equities for a young investor with a long investment horizon. On paper, that may appear appropriate. However, a deeper understanding of the investor may reveal a very low tolerance for market volatility or a tendency to become anxious and make impulsive decisions during market downturns. These behavioural factors can be just as important as age or investment horizon when determining what may be appropriate.

A CFP professional can bring together the data, the client's broader life circumstances, goals, priorities and behaviour, and apply professional judgement to the overall financial planning process. Are CFP professionals in India already using generative AI in their work? If yes, what are they using it for and how widespread is adoption? Yes. AI adoption is already underway in the financial planning profession, and India is part of this broader global shift. The FPSB's “Impact of AI on Financial Planning Global Research 2025” surveyed 6,206 financial planners across 24 territories, including India. Globally, 64 per cent of financial planners said their firms were already using AI or planned to start within the following 12 months.

Among planners using AI, common applications include client communication, collecting and organising client information, risk profiling, marketing, client onboarding and improving productivity. The research found that 35 per cent of planners used AI for marketing and promotions, 34 per cent for client onboarding and 33 per cent for productivity and workflow optimisation. In India as well, we are seeing growing interest in AI-enabled tools among financial planning professionals. Generative AI, in particular, can support routine and time-intensive tasks, such as organising information, preparing initial drafts of communication and improving workflow efficiency. However, the 64 per cent figure is a global finding and should not be interpreted as India's AI adoption rate.

The larger opportunity is to use technology to help CFP professionals become more productive, allowing them to devote greater attention to understanding clients, building trusted relationships and applying professional judgement. Could AI encourage investors to confuse an automated investment recommendation with comprehensive financial planning? That is an important distinction for investors to understand. An automated recommendation can be useful for certain specific decisions. However, comprehensive financial planning is much broader. It is not simply about choosing investments. It involves looking at an individual's entire financial life and aligning different financial decisions with their personal goals, circumstances and priorities. A comprehensive financial planning process may include understanding life goals and financial priorities, assessing income, expenses, assets and liabilities, managing financial risks, planning investments, taxes, emergency needs and retirement, and considering wealth protection and transfer where relevant.

It would also consider whether an individual has an adequate emergency fund, sufficient risk protection, upcoming family responsibilities, tax considerations and long-term retirement goals. The role of a CFP professional is to bring these different elements together and apply professional expertise and judgement to the individual's complete financial situation. Ultimately, the goal is not simply to recommend a financial product or investment, but to help the client make informed decisions aligned with broader life goals and evolving circumstances. If an AI-generated financial recommendation results in a major loss, who should ultimately be accountable? Accountability is likely to depend on how AI is being used, the nature of the service and the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

If an investor independently uses an AI tool to generate information or a recommendation, the investor needs to understand that the output will depend on the information provided, the assumptions made and the capabilities and limitations of the tool. It may not have access to the investor's complete personal circumstances or financial picture. However, when a CFP professional uses AI as part of the financial planning or advice process, AI should be viewed as a tool to support — not replace — professional expertise and judgement. The financial planner has an important responsibility to exercise professional judgement, review and validate relevant outputs, and ensure that any advice provided is suitable and aligned with the client's circumstances, goals and needs, in accordance with applicable professional standards and regulatory requirements.

This is precisely why human oversight remains important. The FPSB's research found that data privacy and cybersecurity were the biggest concerns among financial planners, cited by 47 per cent, followed by the accuracy and reliability of AI outputs at 42 per cent. Should AI-related competencies become part of the training for future financial planners? As AI becomes an increasingly important part of financial services, the skills required of future financial planners will also evolve. Strong financial knowledge and technical expertise will remain fundamental, but professionals will increasingly need to work effectively and responsibly with technology. The FPSB's global research found that 49 per cent of financial planners saw a need for professional development in data analysis and interpretation skills. The research also found that 34 per cent identified understanding AI fundamentals and ethical use of AI in financial planning as increasingly important skills.

For future CFP professionals, therefore, it will not simply be about knowing how to use an AI tool. It will also be about understanding its capabilities and limitations, asking the right questions, critically evaluating and validating outputs, protecting client data and using technology responsibly. FPSB has also issued a Practice Guidance Note on the use of AI in financial planning, which reinforces that AI should support, rather than replace, professional expertise and critical thinking. Do you expect AI to reduce the number of financial planners required in India, or will it allow each planner to serve many more clients? We believe AI is more likely to enhance the capabilities and transform the role of financial planners rather than replace the need for qualified professionals.

As financial decisions become increasingly complex and investors have access to more information and technology, the need for trusted, qualified professionals who can apply expertise and professional judgement may become even more important. A CFP professional brings much more than the ability to analyse data or generate a recommendation. Their expertise lies in understanding the client's complete financial situation, connecting different aspects of their financial life, identifying priorities and trade-offs, and helping clients make decisions aligned with their goals and circumstances. AI can support this process. By automating or streamlining routine and time-intensive tasks, it can help CFP professionals improve productivity and spend more time on areas where their expertise adds the greatest value — understanding the client, applying professional judgement, building trust and delivering comprehensive, personalised financial planning.

This could potentially allow each qualified professional to serve more clients efficiently. But greater scale should not come at the cost of professional expertise, quality or the human understanding central to meaningful financial planning. Five years from now, what will a qualified financial planner do for an Indian investor that an AI financial assistant still cannot? The future of financial planning is not AI versus the CFP professional. It is AI enabling the CFP professional to bring their expertise to more people, more efficiently and at greater scale. AI can process information, identify patterns and support recommendations. But financial planning involves helping people make decisions around their lives, priorities, risks and competing goals.