How AU Small Finance Bank is luring India's affluent with premium banking

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India’s largest small finance bank, on Monday launched a premium banking program – AU Eternity- to cater to India’s rapidly growing affluent segment.

AU Eternity offers a unique blend of luxurious banking services and personalized privileges, powered by a strategic partnership with Mastercard.

AU Eternity is designed to complement AU SFB’s existing premium portfolio, which include ‘AU ivy’ and ‘AU Royale’. AU Eternity extends beyond banking, offering an exclusive lifestyle privilege. Members enjoy a range of curated benefits, including Marriott Experience Certificates, movie tickets on BookMyShow, golf lessons, Eazy Diner membership and Amazon Prime membership.

AU Eternity brings enhanced banking convenience through dedicated relationship managers, providing personalized financial planning, tailored wealth and investment solutions, and exceptional support empowering the elite customers to achieve their goals.

Through this partnership with Mastercard, AU Eternity Debit Card holders can enjoy an array of exclusive privileges, including access to international airport lounges, curated fine dining experiences, and bespoke travel benefits.

AU Eternity program has also introduced an industry-first airport dining experience, allowing travelers to select their favorite cuisine and beverages from popular airport outlets.

With AU Eternity, customers can group family and business accounts, enjoy a host of free banking services, get reduced cross currency markup and lifestyle benefits with complimentary AU Eternity debit card powered by Mastercard, access to personalized wealth and investment solutions from dedicated specialist teams.

The AU Eternity program was developed after a comprehensive study of the distinct preferences and aspirations of affluent Indians. AU SFB, leveraging its deep understanding of customer needs, recognized that today’s high-income individuals seek more than just basic banking – they want a banking experience that complements their lifestyle and offers them exclusive access to premium services.

AU Eternity combines banking with a series of tailored lifestyle benefits, including Marriott Experience Certificates, golf lessons, Amazon Prime membership, movie tickets via BookMyShow, and even access to fine dining options through Eazy Diner.

“India's wealth management landscape is rapidly evolving, with the affluent segment projected to reach 1.65 million by 2027, growing at a 16% CAGR. We're witnessing a shift towards value-conscious purchases and rising demand for experiential luxury, particularly in travel and hospitality. Building on our existing premium banking programs, AU ivy and AU Royale, we are proud to introduce AU Eternity, a statement of timeless luxury. AU SFB have crafted an offering that meets the evolving needs of emerging affluent segment seeking financial growth and enriched lifestyles. With holistic benefits spanning wealth management, fine dining, entertainment, and travel, AU Eternity provides a comprehensive banking solution for the modern affluent segment," said Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director & Deputy CEO, AU Small Finance Bank.

“The growing cohort of India’s affluent consumers is increasingly seeking high-value personalized financial solutions that match with their aspirations and ambitions. Their focus isn’t just limited to wealth management or expansion but also covers experiences — from exclusive privileges, exquisite cuisine to adventure travel and a lot more” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard.

For young investors and affluent individuals looking to elevate their financial game, AU Eternity offers more than just banking—it provides an all-encompassing lifestyle experience. Whether it’s enjoying VIP airport lounge access, indulging in world-class dining experiences, or receiving personalized wealth management advice, AU Eternity is a step into the future of premium banking in India.