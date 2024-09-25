AU Small Finance Bank offers up to 6.30% on FCNR (B) deposits for NRIs

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has introduced new interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) [B] deposits for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The bank is offering up to 6.30% per annum on US dollar (USD) deposits for tenures of 1 year to less than 2 years. Competitive rates are also available for the British pound (GBP), euro (EUR), and Canadian dollar (CAD).

The FCNR (B) scheme allows NRIs to keep their savings in India in foreign currency while earning returns on deposits.

What are the current rates?

AU Small Finance Bank’s interest rates on FCNR (B) deposits include: