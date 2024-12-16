Singapore targets 1.2 million Indian tourists in 2025; no visa-free entry

Indian visitor arrivals to Singapore surged past the one million mark in October, two months earlier than in 2023, according to the city's tourism board, marking a strong recovery in its tourism sector. By the end of the year, the number is expected to cross 1.2 million. With over a 12 per cent increase in Indian visitors, India is Singapore's third-largest source market for tourism, the board reported.

Known for its family-friendly attractions, vibrant city life, and diverse shopping options, Singapore has solidified its reputation as a favourite destination for Indian travellers.

Business Standard caught up with Markus Tan, regional director of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, and Renjie Wong, Area Director, India (Mumbai), South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board to discuss the factors driving the increasing number of Indian visitors to Singapore and the tourism board's future initiatives for 2025 and what plans they have for the year 2025.

What strategies have driven this growth?

"Singapore’s appeal to Indian travellers has been bolstered by strong connectivity and a wide range of experiences catering to different visitor preferences," said Markus Tan.

Tan outlined several factors that have contributed to the growing numbers:

Air connectivity: Singapore offers 17 direct air routes from major Indian metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, along with Tier 2 cities such as Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, and Trivandrum. There are approximately 280 weekly flights between India and Singapore, providing convenience and accessibility.

Innovative offerings: Post-Covid, Singapore introduced unique venues like the Museum of Ice Cream, which features interactive exhibits such as a banana split swing and a rainbow sprinkles pool. Attractions like these appeal to a variety of traveller demographics.

Proximity: With flight durations of 3.5 to 5 hours from most Indian cities, Singapore is a convenient destination for Indian tourists.

When asked about the possibility of visa-free entry for Indian tourists, Markus explained, "Singapore already offers a streamlined visa process. Indian travellers can generally obtain visas within 3 to 5 business days through more than 100 authorised agents. Options include multi-entry visas valid for 30 days or up to a year."

"While destinations worldwide are liberalising visa policies, Singapore too continues to explore ways to improve accessibility, including the possibility of e-visas or shorter processing times. However, the current system is efficient and poses no significant hurdles," he added.

What trends have you observed in Indian travellers' preferences post-Covid?

Renjie Wong shared insights into evolving travel preferences, noting that Indian tourists are now keen on experiential travel. "Instead of just visiting landmarks, they are seeking immersive and interactive experiences," he said.

Examples of popular attractions include:

Museum of ice cream: This venue offers playful installations like the rainbow sprinkles pool and banana split swing, attracting families and older visitors alike.

Mandai eco-tourism hub: Scheduled for further expansion, this area combines sustainable luxury accommodations with adventure activities such as hiking and rock climbing.

According to Wong, data suggests millennials and families are particularly inclined towards such enriched travel experiences.

How does Singapore balance developing attractions with sustainability?

"For most countries, sustainability is just a fashionable term. For Singapore, it's a matter of survival," said Tan adding that sustainability was at the heart of Singapore’s tourism and development strategies. He expanded on the subject by citing examples like:

Tan provided examples of sustainability initiatives:

Gardens by the Bay: This iconic attraction features solar-powered Supertrees and advanced cooling systems, which also process bio-waste.

Sentosa Island: The island is working towards carbon neutrality by 2030. Solar panels at 46 locations generate 6.6 GWh annually, enough to power 100,000 hotel room nights.

Aviation initiatives: Singapore Airlines and Scoot aim to replace 5% of their fuel needs with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030, with a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Indian travellers are increasingly interested in sustainable attractions," Wong said. "Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa Island continue to be popular choices among Indian tourists."

How many Indian tourists does Singapore expect in 2025?

"Travel demand is set to grow further in 2025," said Tan, without revealing specific projections. "We are confident that Singapore will continue to attract record numbers of Indian visitors, supported by strong interest from travel agencies and robust outbound trends."

Markus pointed to the deep bond between India and Singapore. "For many Indian travellers, Singapore feels like a second home. This connection, rooted in cultural familiarity and innovative attractions, underpins our tourism strategy."

Recent developments and upcoming projects

Bird Paradise: Asia’s largest bird park opened in 2023 within Mandai Wildlife Reserve. It houses over 3,500 birds from 400 species.

Sensoryscape: This 30,000 square metre attraction at Sentosa Island offers architectural features, interactive installations, and water displays.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic: This multi-sensory exhibition debuted in November 2024 at Resorts World Sentosa, spanning 40,000 square feet with immersive designs.

Singapore Oceanarium: Opening in 2025, it will be three times larger than the current S.E.A. Aquarium and will feature cutting-edge technology.

Minion Land at Universal Studios: Set to open in early 2025, this zone will feature themed rides, restaurants, and shops.

Mandai Rainforest Resort: Opening in 2025, this eco-resort by Banyan Tree will offer sustainable luxury accommodations.

Disney Adventure Cruise Line: Launching exclusively in Singapore in 2025, this cruise line marks Disney’s Southeast Asia debut.

Singapore tourism: In number

Indian travellers' spending trends

< Average length of stay: Indian tourists stayed an average of 6.53 days in 2023.

< Spending in 2023: Indian tourists spent SGD 1.53 billion (approximately Rs 96.19 billion), with shopping accounting for 25%, food and beverages for 18%, and accommodation for 16%.

< Spending in 2024 (Jan-June): SGD 776.5 million, with shopping’s share rising to 28%.

Singapore’s global standing

According to the Global Destination Sustainability Index, Singapore ranked second in Asia-Pacific and 17th globally in 2023, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable tourism.