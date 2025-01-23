Austria, Denmark to Israel: Minimum wage for foreign workers hiked in 2025

Want to work abroad? In January 2025, several countries raised the minimum wage levels for foreign workers, including Indians who may be seeking better salaries abroad. With nations revising their pay thresholds for various work permit categories, Indian job seekers, particularly skilled professionals, could benefit from exploring these avenues. Here’s a detailed look at the updates across different countries as of 2025, according to the official immigration portals for the mentioned countries:

Austria

Effective January 1, 2025, Austria introduced updates to minimum salary levels for various work permits. For the Red-White-Red Card, the salary threshold increased to €3,225 (approximately Rs 2.9 lakh) per month, up from €3,030. For EU Blue Card holders, the minimum is now €3,678.57 per month, while super key employees must earn at least €7,740, increased from €7,272.

The Red-White-Red Card is a residence permit issued by Austria for non-EU nationals who wish to live and work in the country.

The EU Blue Card is a work and residence permit aimed at highly skilled non-EU nationals who wish to work and live in an EU member state.

Additionally, work authorisation-exempt status for international executives or researchers now requires a monthly salary of €7,740. Salaries in Austria are calculated over 14 payments annually. Austrian university graduates remain exempt from specific salary thresholds, relying instead on collective bargaining agreements.

Denmark

Denmark increased its salary thresholds for various work permits starting January 1, 2025. For the Pay Limit Scheme, the annual minimum rose to DKK 514,000 (approximately Rs 62 lakh) from DKK 487,000. The supplementary scheme now requires DKK 415,000 annually, up from DKK 393,000. Employers must ensure salaries are paid in Danish kroner and meet the updated thresholds to avoid application refusals.

Finland

In Finland, the minimum salary for Specialist Permits and EU Blue Cards increased to €3,827 (approximately Rs 3.4 lakh) per month from January 1, 2025, up from €3,638. For positions without collective agreements or part-time roles, the minimum salary is now €1,600 per month. Compliance with these changes applies to current, pending, and new applications.

Specialist Permits in Finland are residence permits designed for highly skilled professionals outside the EU/EEA who intend to work in Finland in expert roles.

Israel

Effective April 1, 2025, Israel’s minimum wage increased to NIS 6,248 (approximately Rs 1.5 lakh) per month, up from NIS 5,880. Foreign nationals under Short-Term Employment Authorisations and general B-1 visa holders are required to meet this threshold. For foreign national experts, the updated minimum salary is NIS 24,758 per month.

Lithuania

Lithuania raised its national minimum wage to €1,038 (approximately Rs 93,000) per month as of January 1, 2025, up from €924. EU Blue Card holders are required to earn at least €3,020.70 per month in most cases, with certain professions requiring €2,416.56.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s minimum salary for skilled workers increased to €3,165.35 (approximately Rs 2.8 lakh) per month from January 1, 2025, up from €3,085.11. For unskilled workers, the new minimum is €2,637.79 per month. EU Blue Card applicants must now meet an annual salary threshold of €58,968.

Malta

In Malta, the minimum weekly salary for full-time employees aged 18 and over increased to €221.78 (approximately Rs 21,000) from January 1, 2025, up from €213.54. The monthly minimum salary under the Single Permit category rose to €925.34.

Sweden

Sweden’s updated minimum salary for work permits is now SEK 28,480 (approximately Rs 2.2 lakh) per month, effective June 18, 2024. For EU Blue Card holders, the minimum salary is SEK 59,850 per month. These thresholds apply to initial and renewal applications.

Turkey

Turkey increased its minimum wage to TRY 26,005.50 (approximately Rs 63,000) per month from January 1, 2025, up from TRY 20,002.50. Higher thresholds apply to specific roles such as engineers (€104,022 per month) and high-level managers (€130,027.50 per month).

United Kingdom

In the UK, the national minimum wage will rise to £12.21 (approximately Rs 1,300) per hour for individuals aged 21 and over from April 2025. For younger workers, the rate increases to £10 per hour. Visa-specific thresholds also saw updates, with the Skilled Worker Visa minimum salary now set at £38,700.

Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, the national minimum wage increased to AZN 400 (approximately Rs 20,000) per month from January 1, 2025, up from AZN 345. Foreign nationals must earn at least the minimum wage, though work permit holders are not bound by a separate threshold beyond this figure. Benefits and allowances are excluded from minimum salary calculations.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria raised its national minimum wage to BGN 1,077 (approximately Rs 49,000) per month, effective January 1, 2025, up from BGN 933. This change affects EU Intra-Company Transferee (ICT) Permit holders, Combined Permit applicants, and EU nationals. However, EU Blue Card applicants have separate salary requirements based on job roles and collective bargaining agreements.

Colombia

Colombia saw a 9.5% increase in its minimum wage, bringing it to COP 1,423,500 (approximately Rs 29,000) per month (€326) as of January 1, 2025. While immigration processes remain unaffected directly, employers sponsoring work visas must ensure that financial statements comply with these updates. Foreign nationals’ salaries cannot fall below the minimum wage.