HDFC Bank announces maintenance, some services to be impacted this week

HDFC Bank will carry out a scheduled maintenance of its systems from 10 pm Friday to 2 pm Saturday: A period when three digital services will be unavailable.

Customers are advised to take note of the downtime and plan their transactions accordingly, said India’s largest private bank on its website.

System maintenance schedule

The maintenance will occur in two phases over the next few weeks, as detailed below:

In first phase general banking services will be affected

Date and time: From 10 pm on January 24, 2025 to 2 pm on January 25.

Services unavailable:

ChatBanking on WhatsApp

SMS Banking

PhoneBanking IVR (Agent services will remain operational).

However, customers can continue to access their accounts and perform banking transactions through the following platforms:

HDFC Bank NetBanking

HDFC Bank MobileBanking

PayZapp

MyCards

UPI services will go under maintenance in the second phase

To ensure the seamless functioning of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services, additional maintenance is scheduled on:

January 25: From 2:30 am to 6:30 am (4 hours).

February 8: From 12 am to 3 am (3 hours).

Services affected:

UPI transactions involving:

HDFC Bank current/savings accounts.

RuPay Credit Cards.

HDFC Mobile Banking app and third-party apps supported by HDFC Bank.

For uninterrupted service, customers are encouraged to plan their transactions using alternative platforms such as NetBanking, MobileBanking, PayZapp, and MyCards.

Customers can also use their HDFC Bank debit and credit cards to withdraw cash from ATMs, subject to specified limits. Additionally, these cards can be used for in-store and online transactions, also within set limits.

Where can you find updates or assistance during this period?

For the latest updates, visit HDFC Bank's official website or reach out to their Phone Banking Agent services for real-time assistance.