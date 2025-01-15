Best and worst performing mutual funds of 2024: Motilal Oswal, Invesco top

2024 has been a stellar year for many mutual fund categories, with Motilal Oswal, Invesco, and HSBC emerging as the leading names across Flexi Cap, Mid Cap, Small Cap, and ELSS funds. Investors who strategically chose these funds have seen impressive returns. Here are the best and worst performing funds of the year as per an analysis by Ventura Securities:

Flexi Cap Funds:

Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) led the category with a return of 45.7%, followed by Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) at 34.4%, and JM Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) with a return of 33.3%. These funds have consistently outperformed the broader market, showing their potential for both growth and diversification.

The category average for Flexi Cap funds was 20.5%, while the Nifty 500 TRI returned 16.2%.

Top Performers:

Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 45.7%

Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 34.4%

JM Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 33.3%

Bottom Performers:

Samco Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 4.5%

Tata Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 12.6%

Navi Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 11.4%

Mid Cap Funds:

The Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G) topped the Mid Cap category with a return of 57.1%, closely followed by Invesco India Midcap Fund(G) at 43.1%, and HSBC Midcap Fund-Reg(G) with 39.7%.. The category average for Mid Cap funds was 28.7%, while the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI returned 24.5%.

Top Performers:

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 57.1%

Invesco India Midcap Fund(G): 43.1%

HSBC Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 39.7%

Bottom Performers:

Taurus Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 11.3%

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 19.5%

Quant Mid Cap Fund(G): 18.9%

Large Cap Funds:

In the Large Cap category, ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund(G) and Kotak Bluechip Fund(G) both returned 16.9%, outperforming the category average of 15.2%. On the other hand, funds like PGIM India Large Cap Fund(G) lagged behind, delivering returns of just 9.4%. The Nifty 100 TRI returned 13.0% for the year.

Top Performers:

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund(G): 16.9%

Kotak Bluechip Fund(G): 16.2%

Franklin India Bluechip Fund(G): 16.2%

Bottom Performers:

PGIM India Large Cap Fund(G): 9.4%

Sundaram Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 11.0%

UTI Large Cap Fund-Reg(G): 11.2%

Small Cap Funds:

Among Small Cap Funds, Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) emerged as a top performer with 46.0% returns, closely followed by Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) at 43.1% and LIC MF Small Cap Fund(G) at 40.0%. The category average for Small Cap funds was 15.2%, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI returning 13.0%.

Top Performers:

Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 46.0%

Bandhan Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 43.1%

LIC MF Small Cap Fund(G): 40.0%

Bottom Performers:

Quantum Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 15.4%

Sundaram Small Cap Fund(G): 19.1%

ICICI Pru Smallcap Fund(G): 15.6%

Large & Mid Cap Funds:

Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G) led the pack with 46.1% returns, followed by HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G) and Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G) at 38.6% and 37.5%, respectively. This category performed significantly better than its category average of 23.8%. The NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 TRI saw a return of 18.7%.

Top Performers:

Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap Fund-Reg(G): 46.1%

HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund-Reg(G): 38.6%

Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G): 37.5%

Bottom Performers:

Navi Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 15.6%

Samco Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 15.5%

Aditya Birla SL Equity Advantage Fund(G): 15.6%

Focused Funds:

In the Focused Funds category, Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G) outperformed with a return of 43.2%, followed by Bandhan Focused Equity Fund-Reg(G) at 30.3% and ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G) at 26.5%.

Top Performers:

Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund-Reg(G): 43.2%

Bandhan Focused Equity Fund-Reg(G): 30.3%

ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund(G): 26.5%

Bottom Performers:

Quant Focused Fund(G): 11.6%

LIC MF Focused Fund-Reg(G): 12.4%

UTI Focused Fund-Reg(G): 12.8%

ELSS Funds:

The Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) was the top performer in the ELSS Funds category with 47.7% returns, followed by HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G) and HSBC Tax Saver Equity Fund(G) with returns of 33.0% and 32.9%, respectively. The category average was 23.8%, while the NIFTY 500 TRI recorded a return of 16.2%.

Top Performers:

Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 47.7%

HSBC ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 33.0%

HSBC Tax Saver Equity Fund(G): 32.9%

Bottom Performers:

Navi ELSS Tax Saver Nifty 50 Index Fund-Reg(G): 8.7%

Samco ELSS Tax Saver Fund-Reg(G): 8.7%

Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund(G): 9.3%

Multi Cap Funds:

In the Multi Cap category, LIC MF Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G) led the pack with 32.3% returns, closely followed by Axis Multicap Fund-Reg(G) at 32.2% and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G) at 31.7%. These funds have performed well by investing in a diversified portfolio across multiple market capitalizations. The category average was 23.7%, while the NIFTY 500 TRI returned 16.2%.

Top Performers:

LIC MF Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 32.3%

Axis Multicap Fund-Reg(G): 32.2%

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund-Reg(G): 31.7%

Bottom Performers:

Quant Active Fund(G): 11.8%

Tata Multicap Fund-Reg(G): 12.4%

Mirae Asset Multicap Fund-Reg(G): 17.1%

Value Funds:

In the Value category, LIC MF Value Fund-Reg(G) stood out with 29.2% returns, followed by Axis Value Fund-Reg(G) at 27.9% and HSBC Value Fund-Reg(G) at 25.9%. These funds invest in undervalued stocks, showing impressive performance. The category average was 19.5%, and the Nifty 500 TRI returned 16.2%.

Top Performers:

LIC MF Value Fund-Reg(G): 29.2%

Axis Value Fund-Reg(G): 27.9%

HSBC Value Fund-Reg(G): 25.9%

Bottom Performers: