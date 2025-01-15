5 million Indians hold US visas as issuance rises over 60%; wait-time drops

The United States Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, announced on Monday that over five million Indians currently hold US visas, with issuance rates having risen by over 60 per cent since his appointment in New Delhi. He made the remarks during an event at Fulbright House in the capital.

“Since becoming ambassador, we have increased our visas by more than 60 per cent, eliminated wait times for all visa types except for first-time visitor visas. For the second year in a row, we issued more than 1 million non-immigrant visas, including a record number of visitor visas. In fact, more than 5 million Indians currently hold United States visas,” said Garcetti.

Garcetti also pointed out that India has overtaken other countries to become the top source of higher education students in the United States.

“I am proud that since becoming ambassador, India has become the number one source of higher education students in the US. One in four foreign students studying in American universities are proudly Indian students,” he said.

Concerns about future of US immigration policies

His remarks came against the backdrop of concerns in India regarding potential shifts in US immigration policies under the incoming administration of President Donald Trump. The H-1B visa programme, which allows skilled foreign workers to work in the US, has been at the centre of debates. Critics allege that the programme threatens local job opportunities for American workers.

Some conservative groups have pushed for the programme to be discontinued, claiming it undermines local employment and cultural values. However, several prominent figures, including Trump himself, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have voiced their support for the system.

“America needs talented people, and the H-1B allows the world’s top talent to live and work in the US,” Musk said recently, describing it as essential for maintaining the country’s competitive edge.

Indian nationals constitute more than 70 per cent of all H-1B visas issued. The programme has been pivotal in supporting the United States' needs for skilled workers in industries like technology, healthcare, and research.

“The US economy relies on H-1B visas to address skilled labour shortages, particularly in technology, engineering, and healthcare, where domestic supply is insufficient,” said Jidesh Kumar, managing partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, speaking to Business Standard. “Tech giants and startups alike depend on H-1B professionals for cutting-edge research and product development. Many also go on to become entrepreneurs, creating jobs and boosting the economy,” he added.