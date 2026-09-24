Check renewed health cover for hidden limits before making a claim

A consumer commission in Belagavi has directed Star Health and Allied Insurance to pay the balance of a stroke claim after the insurer failed to establish that a disease-specific cap formed part of the renewed policy. The case shows why policyholders should examine the documents they receive at renewal, especially when they increase their cover.

Devdutt Kopikar had held the policy since 2019 and increased its sum insured from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Following a stroke in March 2025, his family claimed ₹4,28,308. The insurer paid ₹2 lakh, citing a disease-specific sub-limit. It could not clearly establish that the limit applied, that it had given Kopikar the restrictive terms, or that earlier terms continued after renewal. The commission ordered it to pay ₹2,28,308 with 12 per cent annual interest, ₹10,000 in compensation and ₹5,000 towards litigation costs within 60 days.