Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / SpiceJet shares pop 3% on settling dispute with Willis Lease; details here

SpiceJet shares pop 3% on settling dispute with Willis Lease; details here

SpiceJet's shares saw an uptick after the company announced the successful resolution of its dispute with Willis Lease Finance Corporation, a global aircraft engine lessor.

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet share price: Budget airline SpiceJet shares were in demand on Thursday, March 27, 2025, as the stock rallied 3.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹46.31 per share.
 
SpiceJet's shares saw an uptick after the company announced the successful resolution of its dispute with Willis Lease Finance Corporation, a global aircraft engine lessor. This settlement has led to major savings for the airline, SpiceJet said.
 
As part of the agreement, Willis Lease has withdrawn its insolvency case against SpiceJet, marking a positive step in the airline’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its financial stability.
 
“This successful settlement with Willis Lease reflects the positive impact of our financial restructuring strategy. The QIP and the subsequent promoter funding have strengthened our ability to resolve long-standing disputes, enhance financial stability, and drive operational growth. We deeply appreciate the continued support of our partners and stakeholders as we work towards building a stronger and more resilient SpiceJet,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.
 
 
The development follows a series of strategic agreements that SpiceJet secured in recent months, boosted by an infusion of ₹3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in September 2024, along with an additional ₹294.09 crore from promoter Ajay Singh.  

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

United Spirits up 3% after board approves ₹4 dividend; check record date

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge up 6% from day's low on ₹6,300 crore defence ministry deal

stock market trading

Capri Global Capital zooms 27% in 2 days on heavy volumes, positive outlook

Wipro

Wipro rises 2% on securing 10-yr deal of GBP 500 million from Phoenix Group

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Authum Investment shares gain 6% on ex-dividend date; check details

 
These funds have notably strengthened the airline’s financial position, resolved pending disputes, and enabled SpiceJet to focus on operational growth.
 
“The latest settlement reinforces SpiceJet’s commitment to resolving past liabilities and strengthening its balance sheet. The airline has already achieved a string of similar successful settlements, positioning itself for long-term operational and financial success,” SpiceJet added.
 
SpiceJet Q3 results
 
SpiceJet posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹26 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), aided by overall improved performance. SpiceJet had posted a loss of ₹300 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY24).
 
"Total revenue surged 35 per cent to ₹1,651 crore, driven by strong passenger demand, improved yields and enhanced operational efficiency. Passenger Load Factor (PLF) stood at an impressive 87 per cent," the airline said in a release. READ MORE
 
About SpiceJet 
 
SpiceJet, an Indian low-cost carrier based in Gurgaon, Haryana, is known for its extensive network of domestic and international routes. 
 
The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of SpiceJet stood at ₹5,843.30 crore, according to BSE.
 
At 12:30 PM, SpiceJet shares were off highs, and were trading 1.45 per cent higher at ₹45.58. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 77,619.25 levels.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 330 pts higher at 77,620; Nifty tests 23,600; financials, oil, FMCG climb

auto export

Auto stocks can defy Trump tariff woes, may rally up to 24%; suggest charts

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

NSE

Stocks to Watch, March 27: Infosys, NBCC, Bharat Forge, Wipro, JSW Infra

jsw infra

JSW Infra gains 7% in 2 days, stock zooms 50% from Feb low; here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equity markets Indian equities Share price share market Indian stocks aviation SpiceJet SpiceJet stock SpiceJet case SpiceJet SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySpice Jet Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon