Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals weak start for India as Trump announces fresh tariffs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to track weakness in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on car imports to the US
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 27, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by weakness in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on all cars not made in the US, from April 2, with collections starting from the next day. Indian equity benchmarks are also likely to be buffeted by Nifty F&O monthly expiry, FII activity and the semi-annual rejig of NSE indices.
At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,498.50, around 25 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
According to Bajaj Broking, benchmark indices ended their seven-session winning streak and closed lower on Wednesday ahead of the monthly expiry session. Profit booking in the second half saw Nifty50 closing the session down by 181 points or 0.77 per cent at 23,486.85 levels amid lack of clarity on US tariff policies.
On Nifty outlook, the broking firm stated: "Going ahead, we expect index to consolidate in the range of 23,850-23,200 thus working off the overbought condition developed in the daily stochastic after the recent sharp rally of 1,900 points in just 15 sessions. Support on the lower side is placed at 23,200 levels being recent breakout area."
Further, the finance ministry in its latest Monthly Economic Review, said geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties, volatility in international commodity prices and financial market uncertainties pose considerable risks to India’s economic growth in the coming year. READ MORE
In other news, the Indian industry has urged the government to protect it from the impact of reciprocal tariffs by the US, ahead of their implementation on April 2. It wants a trade agreement with the US as soon as possible to mitigate the adverse effects of these tariffs, sources said. READ MORE
That apart, a sharp rebound in the equities market notwithstanding, March will be the first month in nearly two years without an initial public offering (IPO). The last such instance was in May 2023. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, Grand Continent Hotels IPO lists on NSE SME, while Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO (NSE SME) and ATC Energies System IPO (NSE SME) close for subscription (Day 3). Identixweb IPO (BSE SME) will see Day 2 of its subscription window, and the basis of allotment for Desco Infratech IPO (BSE SME) is likely to get finalised today.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 3 shares
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel has emerged from a five-month consolidation phase, indicating potential for further upside in the near term. The alignment of key confirmation indicators, such as RSI and MACD, along with support from major moving averages, strengthens the bullish outlook. READ MORE
8:14 AM
On Thursday, Asia-Pacific markets experienced losses, reflecting Wall Street's decline as investors evaluated the impact of US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff announcement.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: Trump auto tariffs; NSE rejig; Nifty expiry; FII; IPO listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The sentiment of Indian benchmarks may be shaped today by several factors, including Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on cars not made in the US, the NSE index reshuffle, the expiry of Nifty F&O contracts, sustained buying by FIIs for the fifth consecutive day, and weak global cues.
On Thursday, Asia-Pacific markets experienced losses, reflecting Wall Street's decline as investors evaluated the impact of US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff announcement.
On Wednesday, Trump unveiled plans to impose these tariffs on all cars not manufactured in the United States, explicitly exempting vehicles built domestically. The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on April 2, with collections commencing on April 3. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed with the Chinese markets trading in the green on Thursday, as investors assessed US President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports.
In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was ahead by 0.35 per cent and mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.08 per cent.
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street tumbles on fresh tariffs on car imports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street stocks fell on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs on car imports to the US.
The S&P 500 lost 1.12 per cent to end at 5,712.20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.31 per cent to close at 42,454.79 and the Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 2.04 per cent at 17,899.01. Nvidia shares dropped nearly 6 per cent, while major tech names such as Meta Platforms and Amazon dropped more than 2 per cent, and Alphabet lost more than 3 per cent. Tesla slid more than 5 per cent.
Shares of Ford, General Motors and Stellantis tumbled around 5 per cent in extended trading after the tariff announcement.
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 7:57 AM IST