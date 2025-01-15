Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain buys Rs 138 crore flat in Mumbai's Malabar Hill

Harsh Anand Jain, the CEO and Co-founder of the popular fantasy sports platform Dream11, has made a major real estate acquisition in Mumbai's exclusive Malabar Hill area. Jain recently purchased a lavish 9,546 sq. ft. flat in the prestigious Lodha Malabar development for a staggering Rs 138.42 crore, according to property documents accessed by IndexTap.com - a data driven home buying platform.

The property, Flat No. 2301, Tower A, Walkeshwar Road, boasts a prime location in one of Mumbai's most upscale neighborhoods. Lodha Malabar is an upcoming ultra-premium residential tower on Walkeshwar Road, South Mumbai.

Key Details of the Transaction:

Seller: Macrotech Developers Ltd, a leading real estate developer in India.

Purchaser: Harsh Anand Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Dream11, one of the country's most successful tech startups.

Agreement Value: Rs 138.42 crore.

Stamp Duty: Rs 8.31 crore.

Registration Date: January 9, 2025.

Area: 9,546 sq. ft. (usable carpet area).

No. of Car Parkings: 6.

Price per Square Foot (PSF): Rs 1,45,000.

Designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, the upcoming 31-floors ultra-premium residential project aims to redefine modern living with its ultra-premium features. The project will offer several luxury amenities such as an indoor pool with stunning views of the Arabian Sea, a meeting room with comfortable lounge seating, an al-fresco dining area, and more.

Dream11 was co-founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. In 2012, Dream11 introduced freemium fantasy sports in India. Dream11's user base grew from over 100 million to over 200 million users between 2021 and 2023.

Sheth and Jain have jointly secured the seventh position on the IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2024 with a valuation of Rs 66,500 crore.

A lifelong Manchester United, Mumbai Indians and Indian Cricket Team fan, Harsh completed his engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from Columbia Business School. Bringing together his love for sports, gaming and technology, Harsh pioneered online fantasy sports in India in 2008 with Dream11 and is now focused on making sports better for every sports fan. Dream11 is the second venture for Harsh, having previously launched and successfully led the acquisition of his social media agency Red Digital.