FASTag local pass vs annual pass: Cost, rules and differences explained

Vehicle owners living within 20 km of a toll plaza can opt for a new concessional local FASTag pass from November 1 for an annual fee of Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000, depending on the plaza's location. The pass is designed for residents who regularly cross the same toll plaza and want to avoid paying toll charges separately on every trip.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the facility through an amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The notification, issued on October 26, allows eligible vehicle owners to choose either the existing monthly pass or the new annual local pass.

Who is eligible for the local FASTag pass? Vehicle owners must reside within 20 km of the toll plaza for which they want the pass. The vehicle must be registered for non-commercial use and have a valid, functional FASTag. The facility is intended for private vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans. The pass will be valid only at the specific toll plaza for which it is issued. How much will the local FASTag pass cost? The annual fee will be Rs 1,500 if the toll plaza is outside municipal or local town limits. If the plaza falls within these limits, the fee will be Rs 3,000. The government may revise these rates every year on April 1.

The amended rules allow eligible residents to choose between the existing monthly pass and the new annual local pass. They do not specify the monthly-pass fee in this provision. Motorists should compare the applicable monthly charge with the annual fee and consider how frequently they use the plaza before deciding which option is more economical. How is the local pass different from the general FASTag annual pass? Although both are annual products, their coverage and conditions differ. The general FASTag annual pass costs Rs 3,075 for 2026-27. It is available to eligible non-commercial private vehicles and covers up to 200 crossings at participating national highway and national expressway toll plazas, or one year from activation, whichever comes first. A return journey through the same plaza counts as two crossings.

The new local pass, by contrast, is available only to residents living within 20 km of the designated toll plaza. It costs Rs 1,500 a year for a plaza outside municipal or local town limits and Rs 3,000 for one within these limits. It is intended for commuters who regularly cross that particular plaza rather than motorists seeking coverage across the wider highway network. For example, a resident who frequently crosses one nearby toll plaza may find the local pass more suitable. Someone who travels across multiple eligible national highway toll plazas may prefer the general annual pass, subject to its 200-crossing limit and other conditions.