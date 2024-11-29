Goa landlords to pay Rs 10,000 penalty for not verifying tenants from Dec 1

Starting December 1, 2024, landlords in Goa who fail to comply with tenant verification regulations will face a hefty Rs 10,000 penalty, according to a notification issued by the state government on Thursday.

This marks the official commencement of the Goa (Verification of Tenants) Act, 2024, a move aimed at enhancing security and reducing crimes involving tenants.

The Goa (Verification of Tenants) Bill, which was approved by the Cabinet in July 2024 and subsequently passed during the Legislative Assembly's monsoon session, has been a key initiative for the state government. The bill mandates landlords to submit detailed tenant information to local police stations within a stipulated timeframe to ensure that all residents are properly documented.

This move comes in response to growing concerns over criminal activities involving tenants, particularly migrants.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the importance of tenant verification, stating that the initiative aims to bolster safety for both residents and visitors. He urged landlords to comply with the law and provide tenant details to avoid facing the new penalty. "By ensuring tenant verification, we can create a safer environment for everyone in Goa," said Sawant.

The government’s drive to verify tenants has already begun to show results, with around 2 lakh tenants across Goa verified by the police. The verification drive, which was initially extended by a week in October, seeks to identify residents living without proper documentation, a situation that has raised concerns about law and order in the state.

The urgency surrounding this legislation grew after the tragic murder of OCI citizen Arnold Soares in Candolim earlier this year, which brought attention to the risks associated with unregistered tenants. This incident, along with other criminal cases involving migrants, prompted the government to act swiftly in regulating tenant registrations.

Originally introduced in 2021, the Bill was sent to the Select Committee for review after opposition parties raised concerns. The earlier version of the Bill proposed stringent penalties, including a minimum six-month imprisonment, for landlords who did not comply. However, this provision was later revised to a more practical Rs 10,000 fine.