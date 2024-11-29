Air India sale: 20% discount, no convenience fee, extra savings with UPI

Air India on Friday launched a limited-period sale to offer up to 20% off base fares for flights within India, and up to 12% off base fares for flights to or from destinations in the United States, Europe (including the United Kingdom), Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. The sale is exclusively available on Air India’s official website and iOS & Android mobile apps.

Bookings under the sale are open from 0001 hours IST of 29 November 2024 to 2359 hours IST of 02 December 2024, for travel until 30 June 2025 (except for flights between India and Australia & North America that are available for travel until 30 October 2025).

No convenience fees on website and app bookings.

During the sale period, Air India will not charge any convenience fee on bookings for domestic or international flights operated by Air India made on Air India’s website and mobile app, thus helping travellers to save an additional Rs 399 on domestic flight bookings and up to INR 999 on international flights.

Additional savings with payment offers

Air India has also enabled additional discounts with multiple payment offers for travellers to choose from, helping them to unlock further savings.

Key Highlights of the New Payment Offers:

UPI Payment:

Domestic Flights: Rs 400 off per passenger

International Flights: Rs 1200 off per passenger

Promo Code: UPIPROMO

Internet Banking Payment:

Domestic Flights: Rs 400 off per passenger

International Flights: Rs 1200 off per passenger

Promo Code: NBPROMO

ICICI Bank Credit Cards:

Domestic Round-Trip Flights: Rs 750 off

International Flights: Rs 2500 off

Business Class Bookings: Rs 3000 off

Promo Codes: ICICI750, ICICI2500, ICICI3000

Air India also continues to accept other major payment methods, including debit and credit cards from banks in India and abroad, RuPay cards, and various payment wallets—though these transactions do not qualify for the additional discounts.

Special Savings for Students and Senior Citizens:

Students can enjoy up to 25% off on base fares when combined with the new payment offers and Air India’s existing student concessions.

Senior Citizens can benefit from discounts of up to 50% off on base fares, along with the payment offer discounts and the airline's senior citizen concessions.

Booking Details: