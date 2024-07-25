Goa, Thailand, Bali, Coorg: Top 10 destinations for August holidays in 2024

With Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan just around the corner in mid-August, it's the perfect time to plan a getaway. Digital travel platform Agoda reports a surge in travel plans, with a 266% increase in searches compared to the same period last year. The August holidays present an ideal opportunity for an extended break, and backpackers are already making their plans.

For those looking to stay within India, Goa is the top choice, followed by Lonavala in Maharashtra, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Wayanad in Kerala, and Coorg in Karnataka. If you're considering an international trip, Bali remains a favourite, followed by Singapore. Thailand, benefiting from its recent visa waiver policy, ranks third, with Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya being popular destinations.

While Goa and Kerala offer unique experiences during the monsoon season, travellers should be cautious. The beaches in Goa and the backwaters of Kerala can be risky due to incessant rains. The fragile Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh also pose safety concerns. It's important to plan your trip carefully and stay informed about the weather and local conditions.

August holidays 2024

Independence Day: August 15

Raksha Bandhan: August 19

Janmashtami: August 26

Monsoon boosts India's travel industry

The monsoon season, typically a slower time for travel, is unexpectedly busy this year, with a 25% increase in bookings compared to last year. According to Rajeev Kale of Thomas Cook (India), discounts and promotions from airlines and hotels are driving this trend, with reduced rates and complimentary offers attracting more travellers. Hotel tariffs for popular monsoon destinations have dropped by 20-40%, making this an attractive time to travel.

Nikhil Sharma of Radisson Hotel Group reports a 9% increase in demand in July, indicating a positive trend for the hospitality sector during the monsoon season. This surge in travel interest suggests that many are taking advantage of the lower prices and the unique experiences offered by India's diverse regions during this time.