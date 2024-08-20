No need for tax clearance certificate for most travelling abroad: CBDT

The recent amendment to Section 230(1A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, does not require all Indian citizens to obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) before travelling to other countries, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said in clarification issues in response to widespread misinformation.

According to CBDT, the amendment, introduced through the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, only incorporates references to the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 (the 'Black Money Act').

