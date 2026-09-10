Check returns and exit costs before buying non-par insurance plans

Who should consider them
These products suit investors with stable incomes, a low risk appetite and specific future goals. “Non-par savings plans are best suited for individuals who want the security of life cover along with fixed returns,” says Aditya Mall, appointed actuary, Generali Central Life Insurance.
Buyers aged 35–55 with steady incomes can use them for education, marriage and retirement goals, says Mall. Investors who already hold mutual funds or unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips) can also use them to add a guaranteed component to their portfolio.
Buyers should, however, seek certainty rather than aggressive wealth creation from these plans. “Wealth preservation, rather than aggressive wealth creation, is where these products fit better,” says Sameep Singh, head of investment, Policybazaar.