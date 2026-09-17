Luxury housing's new premium: Fewer homes, more space and privacy

The equation works only if the market will support it. Can the cost of expensive land be recovered from fewer homes? Is the difference substantial enough to justify a higher price? And will buyers continue to buy at that price?

That is the gamble behind low-density luxury. The developer builds less, but each home and the space around it has to become more valuable.

K. Madhuram Reddy, managing director, Gangothri Infraedge Private Limited, is candid about the commercial tension. “The reality of real estate is everybody wants to maximise the return per square foot,” he says. His argument is that buyers often experience luxury through surprisingly ordinary things, such as elevators. That matters because the desire for space is often treated as an ultra-luxury phenomenon. It need not be. A ₹2-crore buyer may value sunlight, privacy and a quick elevator just as much as a ₹10-crore buyer does. The question is how much of it can be delivered at that price.