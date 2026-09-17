Luxury housing's new premium: Fewer homes, more space and privacy

Less, it appears, is acquiring a premium. “Post-Covid, buyers have consistently prioritised projects with fewer families sharing lifts, lobbies, and common amenities,” says Gaurav Mavi, co-founder of BOP.in, a Delhi-NCR-based real-estate advisory platform. He sees such preferences particularly among business owners, senior corporate professionals, and non-resident Indians (NRIs).
The trend is no longer confined to the rarefied ₹10-crore-plus end of the market. According to Mavi, buyers in the ₹2 crore–₹5 crore bracket are also beginning to consider density while comparing homes. There is a price attached to that preference. If two projects are broadly comparable in location, construction quality, specifications, developer credibility and amenities, Mavi estimates that the lower-density development could command a 5–15 per cent premium. At the very top end of the market, it can be higher.