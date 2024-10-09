RBI increases UPI limit for smooth payment transactions: Check revised caps

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced revised limits for popular digital payment solution Unified Payment Interface (UPI) from existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.





ALSO READ: RBI MPC LIVE: Need to hold inflation horse in tight leash, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Das, while announcing the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision not to change the repo rate, said that the central bank has decided to enhance certain limits for various transactions. “It has been decided to enhance the per transaction limit in UPI123Pay from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000….it has been decided to increase the UPI lite wallet limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and per transaction limit to Rs 500 from Rs 100.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move is aimed at encouraging the wider adoption of UPI and make it more convenient and inclusive, Das added.

Which UPI limit is meant for your transactions?

User with UPI123Pay

The decision to revise the UPI limit for UPI123 pay is useful for the people using non-smart phone/feature phones. For this segment, the RBI has increased the existing payment limit to Rs 10,000. This feature is essentially used by people, who wish to make digital payments via UPI but lack internet connectivity. The consumers need to use their 4-6 digit transaction pins to facilitate their payments through this feature.

UPI Lite wallet

Users can now make up to Rs 5,000 payment by using their UPI Lite wallets. Earlier, this limit was capped at Rs 2,000. UPI Lite is like a digital wallet on your mobile devices that one can use for small transactions.

More From This Section

This payment system works without using the core banking infrastructure. UPI Lite permits users to store a balance limit (previously Rs 2,000). This balance (now revised to Rs 5,000) can be used by customers for small value transactions. Earlier, the per transaction limit for this system was Rs 100 but today, the RBI revised this limit to Rs 500.

The balance, once exhausted, can be refilled in the wallet by using the linked bank account.

During the announcement, Das said that MPC has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged for the 10th consecutive time at 6.50 per cent. Repo rates are understood to be lending interest rates for commercial banks.