How fried and processed foods are fuelling India's diabetes epidemic

India’s reign as the diabetes capital of the world is not by chance, according to a groundbreaking clinical trial, the country’s beloved foods are playing a significant role in fuelling this health crisis. From cakes and chips to fried foods and mayonnaise, these everyday indulgences are linked to a major cause of diabetes: advanced glycation end products (AGEs). These harmful compounds, formed during food processing and high-heat cooking, are now under scrutiny for their role in triggering type 2 diabetes.

AGEs develop when proteins or fats react with sugars, setting off a chain of reactions that lead to chronic inflammation, a known precursor to diabetes . A recent government-backed study shines a spotlight on this connection, offering valuable insights into how the Indian diet may be contributing to the country’s rising diabetes rates. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The research, led by experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), confirms that AGE-packed diets worsen inflammation and promote insulin resistance — a key factor in the development of diabetes. Published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, the findings reveal a dietary shift that could potentially reverse the diabetes trend in India.

The power of food: Good vs bad

The study isn’t just about what we eat but how we prepare it. Indian diets, traditionally rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, have shifted towards processed, fried, and sugar-laden foods.

The trial compared the effects of high-AGE and low-AGE diets on 38 overweight or obese participants. While one group consumed roasted, fried, and grilled foods, the other followed a diet of steamed and boiled meals. The results were striking — those on the low-AGE diet saw marked improvements in insulin sensitivity and post-meal blood sugar levels, signalling a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

The findings offer hope. By choosing low-AGE foods — those cooked with gentler methods like boiling or steaming — and focusing on minimally processed ingredients, individuals can combat the dangerous effects of AGEs. Notably, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy are not only lower in AGEs but are also packed with nutrients that promote overall health.

Modern diets, modern problems

India’s growing appetite for processed and fried foods is exacerbating the country’s diabetes and obesity struggles. With urbanisation and changing lifestyles, the transition from traditional, wholesome foods to high-AGE diets has accelerated. This shift has led to rising levels of inflammation and insulin resistance, increasing the prevalence of type 2 diabetes.

What makes this research so important is its focus on Indian dietary habits. The clinical trial’s recommendations are tailored to Indian culture, offering practical solutions that resonate with the nation’s food preferences. It highlights the need to rethink how we cook and consume food, particularly in cities where fast food has become a staple.

The importance of dietary change

As the number of diabetes cases in India reaches staggering levels — over 10 crore by 2021 — the implications of this study are clear: policymakers, healthcare professionals, and individuals must take immediate action. The research doesn’t just offer a theoretical approach but provides actionable steps to reduce diabetes risk. By embracing traditional cooking methods and reducing reliance on processed foods, India can take a significant step towards lowering the national diabetes burden.

Dr V Mohan, chairman of MDRF and one of the study’s lead authors, stressed the importance of making simple changes. “Avoiding frying, roasting, or grilling, and opting for healthier methods like boiling or steaming, can significantly lower AGE levels in the diet. It’s not just about what we eat but how we cook that makes a difference.”