ManipalCigna Sarvah health insurance will cover expenses for organ donation

Three plans

Sarvah Pratham: Meant for customers looking to enhance their health insurance coverage, this plan offers hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 3 crore for critical illnesses such as cancer, heart conditions, stroke and major organ/bone marrow transplants.

Sarvah UTTAM: The plan provides “comprehensive and customisable” coverage and the option to avail of cover from 31st day named ‘Sarathi’ for the pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Anant Benefit provides unlimited coverage for hospitalisation due to cancer, heart, stroke and major organ/bone marrow transplants. It is available with a base sum Insured of Rs 10 lakh and above.

Sarvah Param: The most comprehensive option, Sarvah Param offers day one coverage for pre-existing conditions and specific illnesses with no waiting period. It has a feature called 'Gullak', which guarantees a 100 per cent annual increase in sum insured, up to a maximum of 1000 per cent, regardless of claims made.

Key features and benefits that all Sarvah plans include:

All variants of ‘Sarvah’ provide coverage for In-patient hospitalisation for both modern and advanced treatments up to sum insured.

All plans cover expenses related to organ donation, including pre- and post-hospitalization costs for the donor for up to 30 days. They also include the cost of screening the donor once a year and cover complications from the organ donation, up to 25 per cent of the sum insured or Rs 2 lakh, whichever is high in addition to the base sum insured.

Surplus benefit provides 100 per cent of the sum insured available from day 1 for 1st claim only, in each policy year.

All variants provide pre-hospitalization cover up to 90 days and post-hospitalisation cover up to 180 days.

The plans also offer value-added benefits such as unlimited teleconsultation with a General Physician and rewards for completing health activities under the Healthy Life Management Program.

ManipalCigna Sarvah Pratham, Sarvah Uttam, and Sarvah Param, all provide Personal Accident Cover up to Rs 3 Crore.

Customers will receive a 2.5 per cent discount on renewal premium, for all the plans, if the policy is renewed 30 days prior to the date of expiry.

Customers will receive a 5 per cent discount on first policy renewal, under Sarvah Pratham and Sarvah Uttam plans.

Family discount of 10 per cent on covering 2 or more family members under the same individual policy or multi-individual basis.