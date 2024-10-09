Hacker builds website to leak insurer Star Health's data days after lawsuit

About two weeks after Star Health sued social media platform Telegram and an unknown hacker for data breach, a website appeared on Wednesday, claiming to have data of over 31 million customers of the company, available for sale at $150,000.

The website, created by a hacker identified as xenZen, claims to have access to the data of 31,216,953 customers. That includes sensitive information such as PAN details, residential address, and other personal information. The web address of the website read: https://starhealthleak.st/ Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





“I am leaking all Star Health India customers and insurance claims sensitive data. This leak is sponsored by Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, which sold this data to me directly. You can check the authenticity of the data in the Telegram bots below and read about how they sold it in the section below,” the hacker mentioned on the website.

It was not immediately clear if the website had been created by the same individual, who was charged in the lawsuit. On the website, the hacker alleged that Star Health’s Chief Information Security Officer, Amarjeet, sold all the data and later tried to change the terms of their deal. The hacker claims to have a screencap video showing chats and emails with the named Star Health official.

More From This Section

The hacker also offered to sell the entire leaked dataset, which is up to July 2024, for $150,000. Additionally, smaller packages of 100,000 entries were available for $10,000 each and the hacker said that ‘custom packages’ could be negotiated.

To prove their credibility, the hacker has given over 500 ‘random data samples’ on the website, including dozens of samples of Indian government officials. These data samples contain information such as email addresses, residential addresses, policy details, and mobile numbers among others.

Business Standard could not independently verify the credibility of data.

On September 26, Star Health filed a lawsuit against Telegram and a ‘hacker’ after it was discovered that the hacker was using the messaging application to leak company data. It was reported that the hacker was identified as ‘xenZen’- the same name seen on the website.