BJP mocks Congress by sending 1kg jalebi to Rahul Gandhi's home via Swiggy

In politics, a simple gesture like sending a box of sweets can carry layers of meaning, especially when that sweet is a symbolic 'jalebi.'

Ironically, the very jalebi that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once used to underscore the "absence of indigenous production" during his Haryana campaign was delivered to his doorstep by his primary riva l— the BJP —after their decisive victory in the Haryana Assembly polls. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On October 8, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defied expectations with a stunning comeback, clinching its third consecutive victory in Haryana and thwarting Congress' ambitions for power. Pre-election surveys had largely predicted a Congress win, and initial vote counts set off celebrations at Congress headquarters.

After early trends came in, members of the grand old party were seen joyfully dancing to dhol beats and sharing jalebis in celebration of their anticipated victory. However, as the day progressed, the BJP began to gain momentum, ultimately clinching the win. This turn of events led to the word 'jalebi' trending on social media, with BJP supporters using the treat to mock the Congress.

Some BJP leaders shared images of themselves enjoying jalebis, while others tried their hand at preparing sweets to commemorate the party's triumph. In a widely circulated video, a BJP member from Assam was seen bringing a box of jalebis to the Congress office in Lakhimpur.

In addition to photos, a post on X (formerly Twitter) by BJP Haryana featured a screenshot of a food delivery order. The order, placed on Swiggy, was for 1kg of jalebis from Bikanervala in Delhi’s Connaught Place and was set to be delivered to Rahul Gandhi's residence on Akbar Road.







The authenticity of the post could not be verified by Business Standard.

The image showed the order being prepared and noted that payment would be made in cash upon delivery. The accompanying caption read, "On behalf of all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana, Jalebi has been sent to Rahul Gandhi's home."

Why was 'jalebi' trending?

BJP supporters took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, referencing his praise for jalebis from a local shop in Haryana and his suggestion that they should be exported internationally.

"I tasted jalebi in the car and sent a message to my sister Priyanka that today I have eaten the best jalebi of my life. I am bringing a box of jalebi for you too," he had said, adding that the sweet shop should open its "factories" across the world.

BJP leaders were quick to point out that jalebis are traditionally handmade, not produced in factories.

Haryana election results

The BJP performed well across Haryana, particularly in urban areas, winning 48 seats with a vote share of 39.94 per cent. This marked an improvement over its 2014 tally of 47 seats and its 2019 vote share of 36.49 per cent.

While a consolidation of non-Jat votes contributed to the party’s success, it also managed to secure victories in constituencies where the farming community held sway. The new BJP government will face the challenge of delivering on its significant promises, including creating jobs, providing a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to women, and ensuring a minimum support price for 24 crops.

Meanwhile, the Congress, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana, expressed doubts over the election outcome. The party claimed a conspiracy, stating that "democracy lost while the establishment won" in Haryana. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the results were surprising, and the party was evaluating the public mandate.