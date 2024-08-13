SBI warns job seekers about fake job offer scams

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a warning to job seekers on the occasion of International Youth Day, on August 12, highlighting the increasing prevalence of fake job offer scams. This alert comes as young individuals actively seek employment opportunities, making them targets for scammers looking to exploit their aspirations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post shared on X, SBI cautioned, “For future leaders and bright minds: an important message! Scammers are targeting you with fake job offers via WhatsApp, SMS, and Email. Be Smart, Stay Safe!” The nature of the scams

SBI’s warning outlines the tactics employed by scammers, who often lure job seekers with offers that seem too good to be true. These fraudulent messages typically promise high salaries, quick hiring processes, and other enticing benefits. Once they gain the trust of their victims, scammers request personal information and may demand upfront payment for processing fees or training costs.

The bank emphasised the importance of vigilance, advising job seekers to verify the legitimacy of any job offer before sharing personal details. “Scammers are preying on job seekers with too-good-to-be-true opportunities. Always verify the source before sharing personal information. Stay vigilant and protect yourself from fraud!” the bank said.

Protective measures for job seekers

To combat these scams, SBI has provided several guidelines for job seekers to help them navigate the job market safely:

Do not share sensitive information: Job seekers should never disclose personal or financial information to anyone without verifying their identity and legitimacy.

Verify job offers: Always confirm job offers with official sources, such as the company's official website or HR department.

No payment required: Legitimate employers do not charge applicants for job offers, application processing, or training fees. Any request for payment should raise immediate red flags.

Report suspicious messages: If you receive a suspicious job offer, it is crucial to report it to the appropriate authorities, such as the cybercrime helpline at 1930.