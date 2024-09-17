Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sebi speeds up bonus share trading: What this means for you

Sebi speeds up bonus share trading: What this means for you

Bonus shares will now be available for trading on the second working day (T+2) after the record date.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity funds increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in the budget while short-term capital gains (STCG) tax increased from 15 to 20 per cent. “While the 33 per cent increase in STCG tax may seem high, it sho
Representative Picture
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced new rules to make trading bonus shares faster and more efficient. From October 1, 2024, investors will be able to trade their bonus shares just two days after the record date.

Bonus shares are additional shares given to the current shareholders without any additional cost, based upon the number of shares that a shareholder owns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Previously:
  • There was no specific timeline for trading bonus shares after a bonus issue.
  • Bonus shares were typically credited and available for trading within 2-7 working days.

New Rules:
Bonus shares will now be available for trading on the second working day (T+2) after the record date.
This change aims to improve market efficiency and reduce delays for investors.

More From This Section

UK to start ETA for non-visa travellers in 2025: What this means for you

India emerges as big PE hub with 86% investors planning higher allocations

Now, Indians can send tuition fees to 600+ universities abroad via HSBC app

Australia to launch ballot system for Work and Holiday visa for Indians

Rs 1 cr penalty on HDFC Bank: How to protect yourself from recovery agents


Example:
If a company announces a bonus issue with a record date of October 15, 2024, investors will be able to trade their bonus shares on October 17, 2024.

The move is expected to benefit both issuers and investors by reducing the time gap between bonus share allotment and trading.

Issuing the operational procedure, Sebi said companies proposing a bonus issue are required to apply for in-principle approval from the stock exchange within five working days of the board meeting that approved the bonus.

When the company sets the record date (T day) for the bonus issue, it needs to note the deemed date of allotment, which is the next working day (T+1 day).

After receiving the record date and necessary documents, stock exchanges will issue a confirmation notice that includes the deemed allotment date and the number of shares being issued as bonuses.

Key Changes:

  • Reduced Time Gap: The new rules significantly reduce the time between bonus share allotment and trading.
  • Simplified Process: Issuers are required to apply for in-principle approval from the stock exchange within five working days of the board meeting.
  • Direct Credit: Bonus shares will be directly credited to the existing permanent ISIN of the company's shares, eliminating the need for a temporary ISIN.

Benefits for Issuers and Investors:
  •  Investors can start trading bonus shares sooner, potentially benefiting from price movements.
  • The streamlined process enhances market efficiency and reduces delays.
  • Reduced Administrative Burden: Issuers can benefit from a simplified process for implementing bonus issues.
  • Overall, SEBI's move is expected to improve the experience for both issuers and investors involved in bonus share transactions.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trading strategies in stocks that turned ex-bonus, split this week

Mindteck hits 5% upper circuit as BSE, NSE approve 1:4 bonus issue

Dividend, Bonus Issue, Stock-split: These 80 shares turn ex-date today

Dividend, Bonus Issue: SJVN, Varun Beverages, 22 others go ex-date today

Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: Vedanta among 9 stocks to turn ex-date today

Topics :Bonus payouts

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story