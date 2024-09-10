Dividend, Bonus, Buyback: Vedanta among 9 stocks to turn ex-date today

Dividend, Bonus, Rights issue, Buyback today: As the market gears up for a positive start buoyed by the gains in global markets, shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and 8 other companies will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date for the purpose of dividend, bonus issues, and rights.

Here is the full list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend today: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vedanta: Shares of Vedanta will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 20.00 apiece, with the record date also on September 10, 2024.

DAPS Advertising: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.15 apiece, with the record date also on September 10, 2024.

Manali Petrochemical: Shares of Manali Petrochemical will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has declared a dividend of Rs 0.75 apiece.

MSTC: Shares of MSTC will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 5.00 apiece.

More From This Section

National Plastic Technologies: Shares of National Plastic Technologies will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.00 apiece, with the record date also on September 10, 2024.

Syrma SGS Technology: The company's shares will trade ex-dividend on September 10, 2024, as the company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.

Stock trading ex-date for Buyback

Jai Corp: Shares of Jai Corp will trade ex-date today as the company has announced a buy-back of up to 29,44,415 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,17,77,66,000, being 1.65 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 400 per equity share on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route.

Stock trading ex-date for Rights issue

Emerald Leisures: Shares of Emerald Leisures will trade ex-date today as the company has announced the issuance of equity shares by way of rights issue to existing shareholders for an amount not exceeding Rs 12.51 crore.

Stock trading ex-date for Bonus issue

Indo Cotspin: Shares of Indo Cotspin will trade ex-date today as the company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 7:10 (i.e., 7 new equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 10 equity shares of Rs 10 each held as of the record date).

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be entitled to the dividend, bonus, or buyback.

Thus, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.