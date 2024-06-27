Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Stock trading gets easier for company insiders in India: Here is how

Stock trading gets easier for company insiders in India: Here is how

This new rule helps company insiders trade their own company stock more easily and transparently, as long as they're not using insider information (UPSI) to make unfair profits.

SEBI
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's stock market regulator, Sebi, has made it easier for company insiders to trade their own company's stock. This comes after a consultation paper issued in November 2023 to streamline the process.

Why the change?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Company insiders, typically senior management or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), often have valuable, unpublished information about the company (Unpublished Price Sensitive Information or UPSI). This information could give them an unfair advantage when trading the company's stock.

However, insiders sometimes need to trade their own shares for legitimate reasons, like:

  • Gradually acquiring more shares in the company (creeping acquisitions)
  • Meeting minimum public shareholding requirements
  • Selling shares acquired through stock options
     
The New "Trading Plans" Framework

SEBI's new rules introduce a "Trading Plans" framework to make insider trading more transparent and compliant. Here's how it works:

  • Planning Ahead: Insiders can create a detailed plan outlining their intended stock trades.
  • Approval Process: The trading plan needs to be approved by a compliance officer within the company.
  • Transparency for Everyone: The stock exchange will be notified of the plan, including the intended price range for the trades (within +/- 20% of the current price).
  • Changes to the Plan? If the insider can't complete the trades due to a lack of available shares, they must explain why.
  • Double Check: A committee within the company will review the explanation to ensure it's legitimate.
  • Taking Action: If the committee rejects the reason for not following the plan, they can take disciplinary action.
Key Points:
  •  
  • The minimum waiting period between disclosing the plan and executing the trades has been reduced from six months to four months. It means trading plans can be executed only after 6 months from its public disclosure.
  •  
  • Price limits set by the insider will prevent trades from happening outside a reasonable range.
  •  
  • This new framework aims to balance transparency and fairness in insider trading while allowing legitimate transactions.

The regulator said that the insider will have flexibility, during formulation of TP, to provide price limits -- upper price limits for buy trades and lower price limits for sell trades. Such price limit will be within +/-20 per cent of the closing price on date of submission of TP. If the price of the security is outside the price limit set by the insider, the trade will not be executed, it added.


"With this change SEBI also brings in flexibility in implementing trading plans under exceptional circumstances, thereby offering relief for KMPs and CXOs holding stock options. It is an employee-centric initiative aimed at making trading plans more corporate-friendly. Additionally it will facilitate ease of doing business.

The prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations had previously hindered employees' ability to create wealth through ESOPs. This move will ease out  burden, making it easier to exercise stock options and trade while remaining compliant with these regulations," said Makarand M. Joshi, founder, MMJC and Associates – A Corporate Compliance firm.



 

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

Sebi fines NCP chief's nephew Abhijit Pawar Rs 10 lakh for insider trading

Infosys, CEO Parekh settle insider trading matter with Sebi; pay Rs 25 lakh

Sebi offers flexibility, relaxes 'trading plan' norms for insiders

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

Shriram AMC launches NIFTY 1D Rate Liquid ETF: Check details of scheme

Lost your credit card? Get instant digital card replacement via text/email

Liquid Funds Vs FD: Which is a better option from taxation perspective?

Fares as low as Rs 883: Air India Express launches splash sale till 28 June

Fear the market turbulence? Ulips will keep your investment safe

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBI

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story