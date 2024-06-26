Home / Markets / News / Sebi gives flexibility in trading plan for insiders; alters PIT regulations

Sebi gives flexibility in trading plan for insiders; alters PIT regulations

These insiders have to give a 'trading plan' specifying the share price, amount, and transaction date in advance

sebi
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a breather to senior executives of listed companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations to provide flexibility in the ‘trading plan,’ which allows insiders to deal in their own shares.

Senior management and key officials who usually have access to unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) are considered to be insiders. As per the regulations, they have a narrow window to carry out trades to avoid insider trading.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


These insiders have to give a ‘trading plan’ specifying the share price, amount, and transaction date in advance.

Sebi has reduced the minimum cool-off period between disclosure and implementation of the trading plan from six months to four months. The market regulator has also introduced a 20 per cent price range for buying or selling shares in the trading plan.

Further, the market regulator has provided the flexibility to insiders to not execute the trades if the execution price is outside the limit set by them in the trading plan. However, on non-implementation, they will have to inform the company’s compliance officer within two trading days of the end of the trading plan with reasons and supporting documents.

“Insiders may make adjustments, with the approval of the compliance officer, in the number of securities and price limit in the event of corporate actions related to bonus issues and stock splits occurring after the approval of the trading plan, and the same shall be notified on the stock exchanges on which securities are listed,” said Sebi.

The amended norms will come into effect after three months.

The amendments were first proposed in November last year.

Also Read

Sebi fines NCP chief's nephew Abhijit Pawar Rs 10 lakh for insider trading

Paytm Insider announces elevation of Varun Khare to position of COO

Explained: Sebi tightens reigns on mutual funds to prevent insider trading

MeitY amends IT rules: Surveillance data to be deleted within 6 months

PwC India to offer tech-based compliance monitoring services with Axar

Reliance lifts benchmark indices to new highs; Sensex eyes 80k, Nifty 24k

Sebi probing market expert Sanjiv Bhasin for alleged manipulation

Telecom shares rise up to 7%; Airtel at new high, Voda Idea hits 52-wk high

GEM Enviro makes stellar market debut; lists at 90% premium to issue price

Zee Media rallies over 8% after board approves fundraise of up to Rs 200 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sebi normsIndian marketsstock market trading

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story