Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

UPI transaction rules 2024: New regulations applicable from January 1

UPI new rules: The RBI and NPCI have announced a number of changes to regulations for online payments via UPI. Here are the top 5 such changes

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

To expand the scope of United Payments Interface (UPI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced several changes to rules and regulations around it in 2023. Many of these new rules for UPI payments have come into effect from January 1.

These changes include an increase in transaction limits to deactivate inactive UPI IDs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


UPI new rules: 5 key changes effective from January 1, 2024

UPI transaction limit hiked for hospitals, schools

In the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the RBI, announced that the transaction limit for UPI payments made to hospitals and educational institutions has been hiked to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier. This was done to improve the adoption of UPI for online payments.

Deactivation of inactive UPI IDs

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has asked banks and mobile payment applications like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe to deactivate the UPI IDs and numbers of the accounts that have been inactive for one year.

ALSO READ: UPI scales new high in December; 2023 value up 59% at Rs 183 trn

"The decision has been taken to prevent the inadvertent transfer of money to unintended recipients in case customers change their mobile number without disassociating their old number from the banking system," the NPCI said in an announcement last year.

UPI Lite wallets transaction limit increased

The transaction limit for UPI Lite wallets has also been hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 500. These payments can be made by people without an internet connection. However, the maximum amount which can be transferred online is Rs 2,000.

No authentication for UPI auto payments

The RBI had also announced that UPI payments to Rs 1 lakh for credit card repayments, mutual fund subscriptions and insurance premiums will no longer require an additional factor authentication. Before the announcement, the limit of money that could be transferred without AFA authentication was Rs 15,000.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank goes live with NPCI-developed UPI in secondary market platform

Interchange fee on UPI merchant payments

The NPCI had last year announced the imposition of a 1.1 per cent interchange fee on UPI payments made by merchants. This fee is applicable on some merchant payments where the transaction value is less than Rs 2,000. The fees will not be applicable if the money transferred is higher than Rs 2,000. 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

77% of Rs 2,000 notes returned by users to banks as of June 30: FinMin

97.26% Rs 2000 banknotes returned to RBI; circulation down to Rs 9,760 cr

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer

Asci puts more onus on financial, health influencers in new ad guidelines

Gold expected to move much higher in 2024, could touch Rs 70,000

Can green deposits be withdrawn prematurely? All your questions answered

Nifty50 overvalued by 20%, expect correction in 6 months: Kotak Securities

Optimise returns on short-term corpus with liquid and overnight funds

FAQs: What will the market do in 2024? What will result in a correction?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaUnited Payments InterfaceUPINational Payments Corporation of IndiaNPCIRBIBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story