The new old luxury: Why vintage art is finding fresh interest

That painting hanging in your grandparents’ home, an old photograph of a city that has changed beyond memory, a handwoven textile, an illustrated book, a carved wooden chest, or a sculpture that has travelled through generations may possess something even the most expensive newly manufactured object cannot acquire: a past. And increasingly, that past has currency. So what makes an old object valuable? Age, certainly. But age alone is not enough.

“There is no single, rigid definition of ‘vintage art’ in the Indian market in the way there is for categories such as modern or contemporary Indian art,” says Sunny Chandiramani, director, Client Relations & Art Specialist at AstaGuru Auction House. She uses the term broadly for older works that predate or sit around the emergence of Indian modernism. These range from late-18th and 19th century colonial-era paintings and visual documentation, to early 20th century academic painting and artists associated with the beginnings of Indian modernism.