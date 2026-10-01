The new old luxury: Why vintage art is finding fresh interest

So when does old become valuable? For collectors, that is the million-rupee, and sometimes multi-crore, question. “Age creates scarcity, but it is the work’s artistic significance, provenance, rarity, historical narrative and continuing relevance that create value,” says Chandiramani.
Collectors are also looking beyond the usual names. As prices and entry points for established modernists have risen, Chandiramani says buyers are exploring earlier and less frequently encountered areas of Indian art history. Colonial visual records, academic painters, folk and vernacular traditions and works documenting the emergence of an indigenous modernism are finding buyers alongside established modern artists.
Vintage, she says, is moving beyond being purely a passion purchase and is also being considered for its investment potential.