UP cuts rent agreement charges: What tenants & landlords need to know

Tenants and landlords in Uttar Pradesh can benefit from lower stamp duty and registration charges on rent agreements, with the state government revising the fee structure for leases of up to 10 years to encourage formal documentation.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the revised rates on September 15, 2026, according to a Hindustan Times report. The Stamp and Registration Department subsequently issued a notification on the revised rates on October 12, according to a report by Live Hindustan.

Under the revised structure, agreements with average annual rent of up to Rs 2 lakh attract stamp duty of Rs 1,000 for a term of up to one year, Rs 2,000 for more than one year and up to five years, and Rs 4,000 for more than five years and up to 10 years. Registration fees are charged at the same rates.

Why has UP reduced the charges? High documentation costs have discouraged many landlords and tenants from registering rental agreements, with some relying on informal arrangements instead. According to Hindustan Times, the revised structure aims to encourage registration and support the implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Urban Premises Tenancy Act, 2021. Formal agreements can establish the rent payable, security deposit, duration of the tenancy and conditions for termination. These records can help both parties if disputes arise over payments, eviction or the return of deposits. How much will tenants and landlords pay? The revised stamp duty rates depend on average annual rent and the duration of the agreement.

Annual rent up to Rs 2 lakh: Rs 1,000 for up to one year, Rs 2,000 for more than one year and up to five years, and Rs 4,000 for more than five years and up to 10 years. Annual rent above Rs 2 lakh and up to Rs 6 lakh: Rs 3,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000, respectively. Annual rent above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh: Rs 4,500, Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000, respectively. The same rates apply to registration fees. For agreements with annual rent exceeding Rs 10 lakh, the concessional rates apply to the first Rs 10 lakh, while the excess attracts the normal charges. Toll and mining leases are excluded from the concession.